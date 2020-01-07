UPCOMING IN JANUARY
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” starring John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, and Daisy Ridley, ends its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Jan. 9. "Dark Waters" will play Jan. 10-12; two films, "The Two Popes" and "It's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" are shown from Jan. 13-16. "Little Women" will play the week of Jan. 17-23. The January 2020 Film Class, held on Tuesdays at 1 p.m., with Ian McIver will feature three bank heist thrillers based on real events. The schedule is: Jan. 14: “Dog Day Afternoon” (1975); Jan. 21: “The Bank Job” (2008); and Jan. 28: “Inside Man” (2006.) Tickets are $10. Info,CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Mama Said (Jan. 10); IndiviDuo (Jan. 11); Journey Day and Belle (Jan. 15); Full Chizel (Jan. 16); Lindsey Webster (Jan. 17-18); David Ronconi Band (Jan. 22); Sean Carscadden Trio (Jan. 23); Kenny Garrett (Jan. 24-25); Kate McGarry (Jan. 26); and Larry Carlton (Jan. 31-Feb. 1). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB — The Calistoga Garden Club will meet Thursday, Jan.16, at 2 p.m., in the Presbyterian Church, 1407 Third St. The topic will be announced at that time. For more information please call 942-6063 or 942-6768.
WOMEN’S MARCH NAPA VALLEY — The fourth annual Women’s March Napa Valley, featuring Las Vegas mass shooting survivor Emily Cantrell, will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Saturday, Jan. 18, at Veteran’s Memorial Park at the corner of Main and Third streets in Napa. The event, held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., features drummers, chanters, speakers and more than 40 nonprofit organizations and activist groups. The theme is “Power in Unity.” Info, napavalleywomensmarch.com.
MEET THE AUTHORS AT COPPERFIELD'S — Meet award-winning and best selling authors Sofia Grant, "Lies in White Dresses," and Juliet Blackwell, "The Vineyards of Champagne," at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18 at Copperfields's Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave. Call (707) 942-1616 for more information.
AN EVENING OF LATINO WINE MAKERS — The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an evening of Latino winemakers on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. New generations of Latinos are changing the face of the wine industry. Some have started as migrant workers and others watched their parents picking grapes and dreamed of one day owning their own winery. Come hear their stories, struggles and successes. Join lively discussions with local Latino winemakers and owners while sampling their wines. Free admission.Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA VALLEY RESTAURANT WEEK — Five Calistoga restaurants are participating in Napa Valley Restaurant Week, which runs from Sunday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Feb. 1. Participating restaurants offer multi-course prix-fixe menus for lunch ($20-$30) and/or dinner ($38-$48). Info, visitnapavalley.com/restaurant_week.
OSCAR TALK WITH MICK LASALLE — San Francisco Chronicle film critic Mick LaSalle will discuss this year's crop of Oscar contenders, his picks, pans and predictions at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St. Barry Martin, host of Morning Edition on KVON 1440 AM, will moderate. Tickets begin at $15 and are available at bluenotenapa.com.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER — The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, is a comprehensive performing arts center dedicated to the cultural and artistic wellbeing of the Napa Valley. The venue regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: The Beatles White Album Live in Concert (Jan. 17); Nuns and Roses (Jan. 19); The Dance Factory Presents: Cinematic (Jan. 25); LolliPOPS! (Jan. 26), A Cappella Extravaganza (Feb. 1); Napa Valley Youth Symphony (Feb. 9); Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (Feb. 16); Milos (Feb. 22); “For the Love of Music” community concert (Feb. 23); and Valley Players presents “The Tin Woman” (Feb. 28-March 8). For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
COMING SOON TO THE UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA — The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: Big Head Todd & the Monsters (Jan. 26); Alan Parsons (Feb. 8); Steel Pulse (Feb. 14); Lyle Lovett (Feb. 21); the Doo Wop Project (Feb. 22); and Jefferson Starship (Feb. 28). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
THURSDAY, JAN. 9
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
ROB HART JAZZ TRIO — The Rob Hart Jazz Trio performs at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 6:30 p.m. The Trio is plays an exciting blend of organic traditional jazz, fusion, funk, Latin and textural experimental music, along with high-powered, creative improvisations. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FRIDAY, Jan. 10
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
MEDITATION AT RIANDA HOUSE — Dr. James Koelker's meditation class returns to the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, at 9:30 a.m. Please RSVP for this class, titled "Achieving 20/20 Meditation in 2020" at 963-8555. Admission is free.
SATURDAY, JAN. 11
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
CALISTOGA PAINTING WORKSHOP — Join guest instructor Elio Camacho for a one-day painting workshop at the Calistoga Art Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The workshop is structured for beginners through advanced students and includes demos, hands-on participation and instruction in your choice of oil or acrylic. Cost is $105, bring your own materials. Register at 707-942-2278.
SUNDAY, JAN. 12
NEIGHBORHOOD EVANGELICAL MISSION MEETING — The Church of Christ-Iglesia Ni Cristo will hold an introductory meeting at 5 p.m. at 1307 Washington St., Calistoga. The church conducts evangelical missions and outreach programs. All are welcome.
TUESDAY, JAN. 14
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY MEETING — The next meeting of the Friends of the Calistoga Library will be at 2:30 p.m., at the library, 1108 Myrtle St. Everyone is welcome. Contact 707-942-5781 for more information.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
MAYOR’S GRANT STREET FORUM — The second community meeting for the Myrtledale Road and Grant Street Reconstruction Project will be held from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St.