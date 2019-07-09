UPCOMING in July
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Aladdin,” starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott, runs through July 11. This is a live-action retelling of Disney’s 1992 animated classic of the same name. Rated: PG. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Acoustic Alchemy (July 12-13); Wheeler Coutch (July 17); Roy Ayers (July 19-20); Midnight Crush (July 24); Mandy Harvey (July 25); Royal Jelly Jive (July 26-27); and Squirrel Nut Zippers (Aug. 2-3). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
PFLAG NAPA — The PFLAG Napa support group for Upvalley parents, families and allies of LGBTQ+ people meets on the third Thursday of every month at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane. The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Info, 707-681-1477; info@pflagnapa.org.
SUNSET CINEMA AT CHARLES KRUG WINERY — Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, hosts Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series with showings in July, August and September. The films will screen at sunset on the third Friday of each month. Guests can enjoy Charles Krug wines, pizzas and live music beginning at 6:30 p.m., prior to each showing. The series kicks off on Friday, July 19 with a screening of “Pick of The Litter.” The feature documentary follows a group of puppies on their two-year quest to become guide dogs. Admission is $10. Info, sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.
BARBECUE AND BEER — The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, 2555 Main St., St. Helena, hosts Summer Fun: Barbecue and Beer on Friday, July 19, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. CIA chefs will prepare an amazing menu of elevated barbecue favorites, and Henhouse Brewery will be on site serving their super-refreshing beers, which you can sip while listening to a live Mariachi band on our Herb Terrace. Tickets are $55. Info, 967-1100.
JEFF BRIDGES AT NAPA’S UPTOWN THEATRE — Actor-musician Jeff Bridges performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Saturday, July 27, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $60-$75. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
CANCER RESEARCH SYMPOSIUM — The 2019 V Foundation Wine Celebration will take place Aug. 1-3 in the Napa Valley, offering three days of wine, food, fun and awareness for cancer research. The Answer for Cancer Research Symposium and Marketplace, which is free and open to the public on a first-come basis, is held Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The V Scientific Advisory Committee, comprised of some of the nation’s leading physicians and research scientists, discuss current advances and discoveries into clinical applications, new diagnostics and alternative treatments for cancer. Info, winecelebration.org.
THURSDAY
July 11
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
TAI CHI IN THE PARK — Joan Comendant’s Tai Chi in the Park series starts at 10:30 a.m., at Crane Park, in St. Helena. The free weekly summer class is geared toward beginners, so just wear comfortable clothes and bring some water. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.
FLYNN CREEK CIRCUS — Flynn Creek Circus comes to the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St., Calistoga, July 11-14. Down the rabbit hole we go with Amelia Van Brunt as the magician’s rabbit. Revolutionist bunnies, a sinister magician, a two-headed girl and animal control agents collide in a hilarious quest to get the rabbit back in the hat. Performances are July 11 at 8:30 p.m.; July 12 at 8 p.m.; July 13 at 5 and 8 p.m.; and July 14 at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $12-$27. Info, flynncreekcircus.com.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK — Free Concerts in the Park at 6:30 at Pioneer Park with National Park Radio, an acoustic Americana band. Bring a picnic dinner or buy one from a local restaurant, and buy a bottle of wine from Chateau Montelena Winery when you get to the park.
FRIDAY
July 12
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
MEET THE AUTHORS — Meet New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Ryan, "The Me I Used to Be" and bestselling author Sheila Roberts, author of "The Summer Retreat," at 7 p.m., at Copperfield's, 1330 Lincoln Ave., for a free event. Roberts takes readers for a seaside escape to the beaches of Moonlight Harbor where Celeste Jones has plans for a perfect summer with her boyfriend (and hopefully soon-to-be fiancé) — until he dumps her to be with the woman he’s had on the side for months. In Ryan’s new novel, a young woman has the chance to rebuild her life and become who she was always meant to be with an inheritance she never expected, after serving time for a crime she didn’t commit.
SATURDAY
July 13
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
COMEDIAN TOM PAPA AT THE UPTOWN THEATRE — Comedian Tom Papa performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country finding success in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage. Tickets are $35-$50. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
SUNDAY
July 14
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
WEDNESDAY
July 17
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
ELTON JOHN MUSICAL TRIBUTE — “The Rocket Man Show”, a musical tribute to Elton John, comes to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. The show includes gorgeous, colorful, and flamboyant costumes actually worn by Elton John, including boots, glasses and jumpsuits from 1973. Tickets are $39-$59. Info, lincolntheater.com.
