Things to do in Calistoga and Napa County

CALISTOGA SOROPTIMIST CRAB FEST — The 19th annual Soroptimist International of Calistoga Crab Fest will take place from 5-10 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. There will be a crab dinner, live and silent auctions, music and entertainment. Tickets are $80 and can be purchased at sicalistoga.org/event/crab-fest-2019 or call Toni Hunt at (707) 548-3726.

UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY PRESENTS ‘TIME STANDS STILL’ — The Upstage Napa Valley Theater Company opens “Time Stands Still,” a play that focuses on the relationship between a photojournalist and her reporter partner, at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena at 7:30 p.m. It continues for eight performances now through March 8, (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 5 p.m.). Tickets are $15 for students, $20 for groups and $25 general admission. Info, UpStageNapaValley.org; 707-341-3278.