Things to do in Calistoga and Napa County

UPCOMING IN FEBRUARY/MARCH
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “The Call of the Wild,” starring Harrison Ford, continues its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, this week. Synopsis: A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon in this telling of the Jack London classic. (Rated PG). Coming soon: “And Then We Danced” (March 6); “The Times of Bill Cunningham” (March 6); “Emma” (March 13); “Mulan” (March 27). Info: CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: (Feb. 27-28); Mindi Abair (Feb. 29-March 1); The Sorry Lot (March 4); Bob James Trio (March 5-6); Bilal (March 7-8); Tumbledown House (March 13); Arturo Sandoval (March 14-15); Eric Darius (March 20-21); Tony Saunders (March 22); Half Measures (March 25); Morgan James (March 27); and Masters of Hawaiian Music (March 29). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER — The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: Valley Players presents “The Tin Woman” (Feb. 28-March 8); Justin-Siena Theatre presents “Disney’s High School Musical On Stage!” (March 20-29); “Shamilton: The Drag Parody” (April 4); comedienne Vicki Lawrence (April 18); Napa Valley Youth Symphony Red Gala (April 25); and Napa Regional Dance Company presents “Rise” (May 16). For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
JEFFERSON STARSHIP AND MORE COMING TO UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA — The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: Jefferson Starship (Feb. 28); Herb Alpert and Lani Hall (Feb. 29); Tower of Power (March 7-8); Michael W. Smith (March 20); The Mavericks (April 15); The Wailers (April 24); Boz Scaggs (May 9-10); and David Sedaris (May 14). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
CALISTOGA SOROPTIMIST CRAB FEST — The 19th annual Soroptimist International of Calistoga Crab Fest will take place from 5-10 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. There will be a crab dinner, live and silent auctions, music and entertainment. Tickets are $80 and can be purchased at sicalistoga.org/event/crab-fest-2019 or call Toni Hunt at (707) 548-3726.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY PRESENTS ‘TIME STANDS STILL’ — The Upstage Napa Valley Theater Company opens “Time Stands Still,” a play that focuses on the relationship between a photojournalist and her reporter partner, at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena at 7:30 p.m. It continues for eight performances now through March 8, (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 5 p.m.). Tickets are $15 for students, $20 for groups and $25 general admission. Info, UpStageNapaValley.org; 707-341-3278.
LUCY LIU ART EXHIBITION — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents actress/artist Lucy Liu’s art exhibition “One of These Things Is Not Like the Others.” An accomplished artist whose work was recently exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore, Liu has created an impressive collection of deeply personal artworks, ranging from large-scale paintings to inventive mixed media works to intricate wood sculptures. The show will be open now through April 26. Admission is $20; free to museum members. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
THURSDAY, Feb. 27
TAROT NIGHT AT COPPERFIELD’S — Every last Thursday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m., discover the message the cards have for you at Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. The first of these free events is Thursday, Feb. 27. Call 942-1616 for information.
FRIDAY, Feb. 28
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Eatery located at 1414 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
You have free articles remaining.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 4 p.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
SOROPTIMIST SUNRISE BINGO — Everyone loves bingo, so please come join your neighbors for an evening of fun and games! Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise is hosting bingo at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St. in St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 for nine games. Hot dogs, chili and beverages available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit UpValley Family Centers and Soroptimist awards.
SATURDAY, Feb. 29
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB SHOW — The Calistoga Camera Club will hold its first ever Winter Slide Show at 6:30 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St. Fellow Calistogans and nearby neighbors have been traveling the world, and taking pictures right here in the Valley as well, and they have some wonderful photographs sure to share and entertain. The event is free and refreshments will be served.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
MEET THE AUTHOR — Meet author P.F. Kluge at 2 p.m. at Copperfield's, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Kluge is the author of several acclaimed novels, and two of his works have been made into films -- "Eddie and the Cruisers," based on his novel of the same name, and "Dog Day Afternoon," written with Thomas Moore as a LIFE magazine article titled "The Boys in the Bank." The event is free.
WEDNESDAY, March 4
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
ARE YOU A LEADER? — Learn about Leadership Napa Valley during an information session at Schramsberg Vineyards, 1400 Schramsberg Road, Calistoga, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Application deadline is March 31 and Class 34 starts in September. RSVP to info@leadershipnapavalley.org or by phone at 707-287-0688.
CALISTOGA COMMUNITY CHORUS — New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join the Calistoga Chorus each Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St. A concert is scheduled for April 26. Cost is $40 for the semester, which goes toward music purchase and practice space. For more information go to calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.
To include your event in The Weekly Calistogan community calendar contact editor Cynthia Sweeney at editor@weeklycalistogan.com. or submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
To include your event in The Weekly Calistogan community calendar contact editor Cynthia Sweeney at editor@weeklycalistogan.com. or submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar.