THURSDAY
Nov. 29
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
CHRISTMAS BOOK SALE — The Friends of the Calistoga Library Christmas Book Sale now through Dec. 22. All books have been especially selected for gift giving and are located on the shelves designated for the ongoing book sale, priced at $2 a book. All proceeds from the sale directly benefit the library.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
FRIDAY
Nov. 30
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
STAND-UP COMEDY — Stand-up comedian Eliot Chang performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer 2018 Stand-Up Comedy Series. Tickets are $28. Info, thelaughcellar.com.
‘A JOHN WATERS CHRISTMAS’ — Like a damaged St. Nick for the Christmas corrupted, legendary filmmaker and bestselling author John Waters comes to the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Margrit Mondavi Theatre, 1030 Main St., Napa, with a bag full of sticks and stones for the devoted and the damned with his critically acclaimed one-man show, “A John Waters Christmas.” The performance is at 9 p.m. Tickets are $52.50-$60. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
WINTER MARKET — The annual St. Helena Winter Market is held Friday-Sunday (Nov. 30-Dec. 2) at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena, from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission to the Friday event is a donation of $10, and free to visitors on Saturday and Sunday. Info, sthelenawintermarket.com.
TREE LIGHTING AND HOLIDAY SHOPPING — From 4-8 p.m. downtown Calistoga, with tree lighting at 5:30. Hot chocolate, Calistoga Winegrowers, carolers, family activities and Santa in his lighted tractor.
HOLIDAY JAZZ CONCERT — American jazz band Squirrel Nut Zippers presents its Holiday Caravan concert on Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 1 at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Both nights have performances at 7 and 9 p.m. The band will perform classic holiday songs as well as their own hit songs. Tickets are $39-$89. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY
Dec. 1
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
ANNUAL CHRISTMAS FAIRE — Calistoga Holiday Village and Christmas Faire with more than 40 artisans, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. Hop on the free trolley from downtown.
LIGHTED TRACTOR PARADE — The 23rd annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade will feature 60 unique tractors, floats and farm equipment driving down Lincoln Avenue beginning at 7 p.m.
SOFIE CONTEMPORARY ARTS — Join the gallery for a Closing Celebration at 1407 Lincoln Ave. The wondrous Exhibition: Flora, Fauna & Other-Worldly Visions welcomes you to a luminous and color-saturated presentation filled with actual and imagined forms, ranging from synthesized realism to molecular imaginings. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with The Tractor Parade going right past the gallery door.
'ST. HELENA JINGLE ALL THE WAY’ — Join the City of St. Helena, the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, inspired event designer Robb Smith (Laurels Events) as they present the inaugural holiday even‘t “St. Helena Jingle All the Way,” an ice skating rink this year at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. The ice rink will be open from 4-8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 1-28. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space.
MEET SANTA AT THE CHAMBER — Have your photo taken with Santa at the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce office, 1320A Main St., St. Helena, on Saturdays, Dec. 1, 8 and 15 from noon-4 p.m. There will be a magical Christmas scene with Santa for guests to snap their own pictures. Please bring your camera and phones to take the picture. There will be complimentary wine to get you in the holiday spirit. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT — The St. Helena Children’s Chorus and St. Helena Teen Choir will present their annual holiday Christmas concert at 4 p.m., at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. Thirty-five young children and 25 teens will perform holiday and winter music. Admission is free.
MONDAY
Dec. 3
SEQUOIA'S CHRISTMAS FANTASIA — Handmade jewelry, ornaments, cards, fairy’s magic wands, stockings and more at Sequoia Buck's Studio, The Dragon's Lair, seven days a week from noon to 5 p.m., Dec. 3 to 24, at 5140 Sharp Rd. in Calistoga. Call 707-260-5195 for more information.
TUESDAY
Dec. 4
FAMILY STORY TIME —The Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., hosts story time for families at 10:30 a.m. Info, 942-4833.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 5
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31, 2019. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. It also tells the story of how his railroading legacy lives on to this day in Disney films and theme parks around the world. The exhibit includes a wide variety of artifacts, firsthand accounts, archival videos, images of Walt and his trains, and one-of-a kind items, including Walt Disney’s own Carolwood gondola railroad car, an illuminated model of Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A, and a custom model train created in partnership with the Napa Valley Wine Train by the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.