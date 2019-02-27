UPCOMING in March
HAPPENINGS AT THE CAMEO — “Capternaum (Chaos)” and “Cold War” finish their run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Feb. 28. The World War I documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old” opens Friday, March 1. Coming Attractions: “In Like Flynn” (March 3-5); and “A Tuba to Cuba” (March 6-7) Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO THE BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Cosa Nostra Strings (Feb. 28); Rick Braun (March 1-2); Silvestre Martinez Latin Jazz Quintet (March 6); Masters of Hawaiian Music (March 7); Ladysmith Black Mambazo (March 8); Jealous Zelig (March 12); The Smooth Jazz Alley (March 13); and Barrio Manouche (March 14). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY'S CRIME CAPER — Upstage Napa Valley presents “Mauritius” by Theresa Rebeck, a crime caper directed by Sharie Renault in the style of film noir. “Mauritius” at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena. “Mauritius” plays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays; 8 p.m., Saturdays and 5 p.m., Sundays. Dates are March 1-3 and March 8-10. Performances are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets available at UpStagenapavalley.org or 707-341-3278 for Will Call tickets.
SPRING MEDITATION SERIES FOR SENIORS — Dr. James Keolker returns to Rianda House Senior Education Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena for another series of meditation clinics in March. On Friday, March 8, Dr. Keolker will lead a discussion of Spring Cleaning our Minds through Meditation at 9:30 a.m. On Friday, March 15, Dr. Keolker will lead a discussion of Spring Cleaning our Lives through Meditation. These classes are open to senior meditators of all skill levels. Free admission; reservations required. Info, 963-8555.
SPRING & SUMMER VEGETABLE CLASSES — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County invite the community to join them for a public gardening workshop, “Successful Spring & Summer Vegetables,” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9 at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. The workshop also will be held from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, March 10 at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. For details, registration call 253-4221.
LOCO-MOTION BENEFIT FOR THE VINE TRAIL— Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition hosts it annual Loco-Motion fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the CIA at Copia. This year, an ode to all things “transportation,” will honor Doug Shafer of Shafer Family Vineyards. Tickets are $250 per person, and can be purchased at vinetrail.org/locomotion/
FREE VITA TAX SERVICES OFFERED — UpValley Family Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax preparation services from now to April 15. Free federal and state tax preparation services will be offered at UpValley Family Center offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, as well as the St. Helena Library and three farmworker housing sites. Services are available to any individual with an income below $55,000 per year. Appointments are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 965-5010.
THURSDAY
Feb. 28
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
FRIDAY
March 1
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
AN EVENING OF DISNEY JAZZ — The Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents An Evening of Disney Jazz, featuring the Mike Greensill Duo, at 5 p.m. Enjoy wine and light bites and the music of pianist Mike Greensill and bass player Carla Kaufman. The evening features jazz versions of beloved songs from the Disney catalogue, including “When You Wish Upon A Star”, “Someday My Prince will come” and “Everybody Wants To Be A Cat”. Tickets are $15-$30 and include museum admission. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
SATURDAY
March 2
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
CALISTOGA SOROPTIMISTS’ CRAB FEED — Soroptimist International of Calistoga will hold its 18th Annual Crab Feed and Auction in the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. in Calistoga. Registration opens at 5 p.m., with a no host bar and silent auction tables. A three-course crab dinner with wine begins at 7 p.m. and the live auction and entertainment is at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person, available at sicalistoga.org.
SUNDAY
March 3
Momento: D.A. Bishop — A new art exhibit opens at Sofie Contemporary Arts and runs through April 28. The exhibit is a collection of paintings of several subjects: buildings, surfers, bathers, clouds, landscapes, beaches and more. The artist, D. A. (Don) Bishop, lives and works in western Sonoma County. He has shown widely in California and many other states. The Opening Reception will be from 2 to 5 p.m. at the gallery, 1407 Lincoln Ave.
HARRY ALLEN QUINTET PERFORMS AT RMW — The Napa Valley Jazz Society will present the Harry Allen Quintet in concert at 4 p.m., in the Vineyard Room at Robert Mondavi Winery, 7801 St. Helena Highway in Oakville. Tickets are available by visiting NVJS.org or calling 224-5299. Prices are $25 for Napa Valley Jazz Society Members, $15 for students, and $45 for others.
TUESDAY
March 5
2019 RETIREMENT RENEWAL FORUMS — The Retirement Renewal Forum series begins with Napa Probate and Estate Administrative lawyer Bruce Ketron addressing “The State of Your Estate,” at 5:30 p.m., at Napa’s Collabria Care, 414 S. Jefferson St. The talk is free, RSVPs are recommended, 252-9087, ext. 272.
WEDNESDAY
March 6
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
