UPCOMING in May
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Wine Country,” starring Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph and filmed partly in Calistoga, continues its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, this weekend. When a group of longtime girlfriends goes to Napa for the weekend to celebrate their friend’s 50th birthday, tensions from the past boil over. “Wine Country” continues at the Cameo through May 16. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Davell Crawford & Charmaine Neville (May 9); Pete Escovedo Orchestra (May 10-11); Sean Carscadden Trio (May 14); Big Blu Soul Revue (May 15); ZOSO (May 16); and Willie K (May 17-19). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
BOTTLEROCK’S VINES & VIBES BENEFIT — Tickets, at $1,000 per person, are on sale now for Vines & Vibes, the fifth annual Do It For The Love benefit dinner and concert from 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Meadowood Napa Valley. The annual benefit includes an evening of cocktails and Napa Valley wines paired with dinner prepared by Meadowood estate chef Alejandro Ayala, and features live performances by Do It For The Love founder and musician Michael Franti, along with special guests Vintage Trouble, Midland, The War and Treaty, and Skylar Grey.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
THURSDAY
May 16
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
‘THE POWER OF POETRY’ — The Solstice Creative Writers will present “The Power of Poetry” at 1-3 p.m. at Rianda House, 1475 Main St. Writers will share some of their latest poems that reflect on themes like “why we write” and “how poetry can raise language to a personal experience.” Refreshments will be served. The event is a fundraiser for Rianda House and a way for the club to thank Rianda House.
GARDEN CLUB FIELD TRIP — The Calistoga Garden Club is taking a field trip to Toad Hall. The group will carpool, meeting in the parking lot of the Presbyterian Church at 2:20. It is a short trip to Kevin’s Meadow Garden. For more information call 942-6063 or 942-6768.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
CALISTOGA LIONS CLUB —The Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month from 6-10 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Mt. St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Info, 942-6400.
FRIDAY
May 17
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY TO PRESENT ‘SYLVIA’ — Upstage Napa Valley presents “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney, a comedy about the role a stray rescue dog named Sylvia plays in igniting meaning and intimacy in the lives of Greg and Kate, a middle-aged couple pondering the opportunities left by their recently empty-nested home. Directed by Sharie Renault, the play opens Friday, May 10, and continues through May 11 and 12; May 17, 18 and 19, and May 24, 25 and 26. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 5 p.m. All performances are held at Grace Episcopal Church’s Newton Hall, 1314 Spring Street, St Helena. For online tickets visit UpStageNapaValley.org or reserve at will-call by calling 707-341-3278.
SATURDAY
May 18
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
SMALL HANDS BIG HEARTS AUCTION — The 15th Annual Small Hands Big Hearts Auction will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Butler Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. in Calistoga. Attendees will enjoy a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception and silent auction followed by dinner with chef Rick Warkel paired with Napa Valley wines and a live auction. Honorary chairpersons are Rosie Dunsford and Police Chief Mitch Celaya. Tickets are $75 per person and may be bought at heartsandhandskids.com.
SUNDAY
May 19
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1 to 4 p.m. at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
TUESDAY
May 21
NEW LIBRARY COMMISSIONER WELCOME — There will be an announcement at the 6 p.m. City Council meeting updating Calistoga Library operations. There will be a meet-and-greet with light refreshments prior to the meeting, from 5 to 5:45 p.m., at the library to welcome new Library Commissioner Stephanie Allen and new Library Assistants Jacqueline Flores and Juan Carera Salinas.
CALISTOGA CITY COUNCIL — The Calistoga City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Calistoga Community Center, at 1307 Washington St.
WEDNESDAY
May 22
CALISTOGA CAREGIVERS — Calistoga Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Calistoga Center, 1307 Washington St., Calistoga. Program is supported by the Area Agency on Aging, Napa/Solano Counties. Info, 258-9080.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
To include your event in The Weekly Calistogan community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.