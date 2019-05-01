UPCOMING in May
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “The Mustang” concludes its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, May 2. “The Public”, starring Alec Baldwin, Taylor Schilling, and Emilio Estevez, opens on Friday, May 3. Synopsis: An act of civil disobedience turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold. Also showing: the Aretha Franklin documentary “Amazing Grace” (May 3-7). Coming attractions: “Wine Country” (May 8-13). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Kaleo (May 2); and Kenny Lattimore & the Eric Reed Trio (May 3-4); Dee Lucas (May 8); Davell Crawford & Charmaine Neville (May 9); Pete Escovedo Orchestra (May 10-11); Sean Carscadden Trio (May 14); Big Blu Soul Revue (May 15); ZOSO (May 16); and Willie K (May 17-19). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ART & ANTIQUE ROADSHOW AT SHARPSTEEN — Clars Auction Gallery will be evaluating your family treasures for one day only, from noon—3 p.m., Friday, May 10, at Sharpsteen Museum, 1311 Washington St. Tickets are $10 for museum members, $20 general public. (707) 942-5911 for more information.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY TO PRESENT ‘SYLVIA’ — Upstage Napa Valley will present “Sylvia”, by A.R. Gurney, a comedy about the role a stray rescue dog named Sylvia plays in igniting meaning and intimacy in the lives of Greg and Kate, a middle-aged couple pondering the opportunities left by their recently empty-nested home. Directed by Sharie Renault, the play opens Friday, May 10, and continues through May 11 and 12; May 17, 18 and 19, and May 24, 25 and 26. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 5 p.m. All performances are held at Grace Episcopal Church’s Newton Hall, 1314 Spring Street, St Helena. For online tickets visit UpStageNapaValley.org or reserve at will-call by calling 707-341-3278.
NEIGHBORHOOD TABLE IN ST. HELENA — St. Helena Hospital Foundation and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce announce the inaugural Neighborhood Table – an al-fresco family-style dinner from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 on Adams Street. Tickets are sold out, but if you wish to be put on a waitlist go to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s website at shhfoundation.org/the-neighborhood-table.
FRIENDS OF CALISTOGA LIBRARY MEETING — Friends of the Calistoga Library invite you to join us at our next meeting at 2:30 p.m.,Tuesday, May 14, at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle Street. Everyone is welcome!
SMALL HANDS BIG HEARTS AUCTION — The 15th Annual Small Hands Big Hearts Auction will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Butler Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. in Calistoga. Attendees will enjoy a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception and silent auction followed by dinner with chef Rick Warkel paired with Napa Valley wines and a live auction. Honorary chairpersons are Rosie Dunsford and Police Chief Mitch Celaya. Tickets are $75 per person and may be bought at heartsandhandskids.com.
BOTTLEROCK’S VINES & VIBES BENEFIT — Tickets, at $1,000 per person, are on sale now for Vines & Vibes, the fifth annual Do It For The Love benefit dinner and concert from 6-11 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at Meadowood Napa Valley. The annual benefit includes an evening of cocktails and Napa Valley wines paired with dinner prepared by Meadowood estate chef Alejandro Ayala, and features live performances by Do It For The Love founder and musician Michael Franti, along with special guests Vintage Trouble, Midland, The War and Treaty, and Skylar Grey.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
THURSDAY
May 2
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
Plein Air Paint Out Exhibit — One of the last chances to see and buy the Plein AIr Paint Out paintings. All paintings were created by entrants during a 36 hour time frame outside in the landscape and submitted for a chance to win a prize. Special viewing hours from 2—7:30 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak Street. For more information go to www.calistogaartcenter.org or call 707-942-227
2019 GIVE!GUIDE ORIENTATION — Napa Valley CanDo hosts an orientation for Napa County nonprofits considering applying to participate in the 2019 Give!Guide. The meeting will be held at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., Saint Helena, from 3:30-5 p.m. Nonprofits must send one or two representatives. If a representative does not attend, that nonprofit is ineligible to apply this year. Info, nvcando.org.
FRIDAY
May 3
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
COUNTY FAIR & FIESTA — The Fair & Fiesta at The Napa County Fairgrounds is a throwback to the more traditional county fair experience with carnival, classroom safari and their wild animals, competitive entries in youth, arts, photography, gardening & farming, and the Napa Valley Olive Oil Competition, also Mexican bull riding on Sunday afternoon with a mariachi band and a Ballet Folklorico performance. Ages 5 and under are free. Visit celebratenapavalley.org for more.
SATURDAY
May 4
ANNUAL BALE MILL PANCAKE BREAKFAST — The Annual Bale Mill Pancake Breakfast will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m., at the Bale Grist Mill, located on Highway 29 between St. Helena and Calistoga. Pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee and milk will be served. The breakfast is sponsored by Napa Valley State Parks Association. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children, 10 to 17 and children younger than 10 eat free. Cal Fire will be there with one of their fire trucks. Everyone is welcome.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
AUTHOR EVENT AT COPPERFIELD’S — Russ Johnson, author of “Tales of the Radio Traveler” will be at Copperfield’s for a free meet and greet and book signing from 12:30—2:30 p.m. Johnson’s work blends radio lore and science in his humorous, often irreverent adventures in 18 countries. It begins under a radio tower in a duck swamp in Minnesota with stops including Sri Lanka to watch Arthur C. Clarke redesign Mars, Fiji to broadcast a coup d’etat, Korea to help its president save face, and Munich where he films a flea circus. Copperfield’s is located at 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga.
BEEKEEPING DAY — Pestoni Family Estate Winery, 1673 St. Helena Highway South, St. Helena, hosts Beekeeping Day, in partnership with Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling, at 4 p.m. Enjoy an educational day for people of all ages interested in beekeeping and pollinator health. Beehives decorated by St. Helena Elementary School students will be auctioned off to benefit Pollinator Partnership and the St. Helena Unified School District. There will be samples of fresh almond milk, almonds, and honey, and beekeepers will be on hand to answer questions as well. Free admission. Info, pestonifamily.com.
CLOSING PARTY AT SOFIE — A closing party for the exhibit “Momento: D.A. Bishop” will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Sofie Contemporary Arts, 1407 Lincoln Ave. in Calistoga. Please join us and meet the artist, Don Bishop. Refreshments will be served. Bishop’s evocative paintings will be exhibited through Sunday, May 5. From familiar buildings, bathers in colorful swimsuits, painted surfboards, to scattered clouds and looming faces, the paintings are unforgettable.
SUNDAY
May 5
‘SUNDAY SALON AT 4’ — The St. Helena United Methodist Church will host Mike Greensill and company at its next “Sunday Salon at 4,” at the church, 1310 Adams St. at Oak Avenue. Additionally, a selection of original watercolor art work from local artist Lois Need will be displayed. A reception with wine and nibbles will follow the concert. The suggested donation of $25 will support the St. Helena United Methodist Church Music and Art Programs.
TUESDAY
May 7
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The Master Gardeners of Napa County host a workshop about small space gardening at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Master Gardeners will discuss how to maximize the use of your small garden areas. With careful planning and plant choices, you can create a lush and beautiful garden on a patio, deck, or small garden space. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WEDNESDAY
May 8
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
To include your event in The Weekly Calistogan community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.