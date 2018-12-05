ON-GOING THROUGH DECEMBER:
CHRISTMAS BOOK SALE — The Friends of the Calistoga Library Christmas Book Sale now through Dec. 22. All books have been especially selected for gift giving and are located on the shelves designated for the ongoing book sale, priced at $2 a book. All proceeds from the sale directly benefit the library.
SEQUOIA’S CHRISTMAS FANTASIA — Handmade jewelry, ornaments, cards, fairy’s magic wands, stockings and more at Sequoia Buck’s Studio, The Dragon’s Lair, seven days a week from noon to 5 p.m., through Dec. 23, at 5140 Sharp Road in Calistoga. Call 707-260-5195 for more information.
‘ST. HELENA JINGLE ALL THE WAY’ — Join the City of St. Helena, the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, inspired event designer Robb Smith (Laurels Events) as they present the inaugural holiday even‘t “St. Helena Jingle All the Way,” an ice skating rink this year at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. The ice rink will be open from 4-8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 28. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space.
COMING SOON TO THE BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts include Sal’s Greenhouse (Dec. 6); Bob James Trio (Dec. 7-8); Svetlana & The Delancey Five (Dec. 12); The Manhattan Transfer (Dec. 13-15); and Roem Baur (Dec. 18). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31, 2019. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. It also tells the story of how his railroading legacy lives on to this day in Disney films and theme parks around the world. The exhibit includes a wide variety of artifacts, firsthand accounts, archival videos, images of Walt and his trains, and one-of-a kind items, including Walt Disney’s own Carolwood gondola railroad car, an illuminated model of Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A, and a custom model train created in partnership with the Napa Valley Wine Train by the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society. Admission is $10-$20. Admission is free Saturday, Dec. 8. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
THURSDAY
Dec. 6
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
FRIDAY
Dec. 7
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
IRISH CHRISTMAS — Irish dancers, including Caterina Coyne of “Riverdance,” present “An Irish Christmas” at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$55. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com.
STAND-UP COMEDY — Stand-up comedian Eliot Chang performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer 2018 Stand-Up Comedy Series. Tickets are $28. Info, thelaughcellar.com.
SATURDAY
Dec. 8
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
IT’S A WONDERFUL WREATH — It’s beginning to get festive at Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa. If you’re searching for a healthy dose of holiday cheer, head on over to The Garden Room from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, and hang out with one of Calistoga’s “craftiest” artists — Sequoia Buck. She will show you how to make a holiday wreath using beautiful local greenery and pieces of flair you might expect to be wreath-worthy. There will be hot cider available to warm you while you create.
PIONEER CHRISTMAS AT BALE GRIST MILL — The annual Pioneer Christmas celebration at the Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can make their own citrus and clove pomander, a rosemary wreath, string a popcorn and cranberry garland, decorate a gingerbread cookie, write a calligraphy letter to Santa with pen and ink, or cut a paper snowflake to take home and decorate a tree. Artisans in period attire will demonstrate their pioneer crafts of lacemaking, spinning, cross-stitching and waxed egg decorating. Mill tours and milling will take place throughout the day. Admission is $5. Children younger than 6 are free. Bale Grist Mill is located on Highway 129 between the towns of Calistoga and St Helena.
NBC POTTERY PLANS STUDIO SALE — Angwin’s NBC Pottery (Will and Nikki Callnan) hosts its sixth annual Studio Sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 380 Eastern Ave. in Angwin. For details, call 965-1007.
ST. HELENA CHILDREN’S CHORUS CONCERT — St. Helena’s Music Man, Craig Bond, will direct the 45 voices that make up the St. Helena Children’s Chorus in a special concert at noon, at the Cameo Cinema. After the chorus sings holiday favorites, hot chocolate and holiday cookies will be served. The concert will be followed by a family-friendly holiday film, “Elliot, The Littlest Reindeer.”
MEET SANTA AT THE CHAMBER — Have your photo taken with Santa at the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce office, 1320A Main St., St. Helena, on Saturdays, Dec. 8 and 15 from noon-4 p.m. There will be a magical Christmas scene with Santa for guests to snap their own pictures. Please bring your camera and phones to take the picture. There will be complimentary wine to get you in the holiday spirit. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
Sunday
Dec. 9
RUTHERFORD HOLIDAY FESTIVAL — Attendees will enjoy holiday desserts and crafts, wonderful wines and entertainment for all ages, including Santa arriving on the fire engine to visit from 1:30—2:30 p.m. at The Rutherford Hall, (formerly Rutherford Grange) 8550 St. Helena Highway. Proceeds will directly benefit the Rutherford 4-H Club, St. Helena Co-Operative Nursery School in Rutherford, the Rutherford Volunteer Fire Department and the continued restoration of our century-old community building, the Rutherford Hall. Tickets can be purchased online at rutherforddust.org. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets for ages 13 to 20 years are $10 presale and $15 at the door, and tickets for ages 21 and over are $20 presale and $25 at the door.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
HOLIDAY MOVIE SERIES — Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, screens “The Muppets Christmas Carol” on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. Free admission. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SAINT HELENA COMMUNITY BAND PERFORMS — The “Inglenook Holiday Open House 12th Annual Saint Helena Community Band Concert in the Barrel Room” will be held at 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 9. Tickets are free, but because seating is limited, please make reservations ASAP at Eventbrite.com.
TUESDAY
Dec. 11
FAMILY STORY TIME —The Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., hosts story time for families at 10:30 a.m. Info, 942-4833.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 12
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
CALISTOGA PLANNING COMMISSION —The Calistoga Planning Commission meets at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Info, ci.calistoga.ca.us/city-hall/planning-commission; 942-2827.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.