WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “The Report” wraps its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Nov. 21. Feature film “Harriet,” starring Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Joe Alwyn, debuts on Friday, Nov. 22. Synopsis: The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. Rated: PG-13. The family film “Abominable” runs exclusively Friday and Saturday (Nov. 22-23). Synopsis: Three teenagers must help a Yeti return to his family while avoiding a wealthy man and a zoologist who want it for their own needs. Rated: PG. “Motherless Brooklyn,” starring Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Alec Baldwin, is also playing this week. Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, “Motherless Brooklyn” follows Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette’s Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna. Rated: R. Upcoming films: “Knives Out” (Nov. 27). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Eric Roberson (Nov. 21-22); The Howell Mountain Boys (Nov. 23); 3 on a Match (Dec. 4); Genavieve Connealy (Dec. 6); Duo Quartet (Dec. 8); and Stella Heath (Dec. 12). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., on Friday, Nov. 29, from 4-8 p.m. The rink will be open through Dec. 29 on Thursdays and Fridays from 4- 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-8 p.m. The park will be shining bright with an amazing light display and ice igloos. Come grab a glass of wine, hot toddy or hot chocolate, sit by the fire, and roller skate on the city’s huge roller rink. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
CALISTOGA LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Calistoga Library invite everyone to their Christmas Book Sale beginning Monday, Dec. 2. Gently used books from donations have been selected for possible gift giving to children and adults. Priced at $2.00 a book. All proceeds from the sale benefit the library.
BOOK SIGNING — Renowned geriatrician and author Dr. Louise Aronson discusses her latest book "Elderhood: Redefining Aging" at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., Monday, Dec. 2, 3-4:30 p.m. Free admission.
THURSDAY, Nov. 21
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
TAI CHI IN THE PARK — Joan Comendant’s Tai Chi in the Park series starts at 10:30 a.m., at Lyman Park, in St. Helena. The free weekly class is geared toward beginners, so just wear comfortable clothes and bring some water. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB — The Calistoga garden club will meet at 2 p.m. Darlene Leffler will demonstrate how to use herbs to make gifts. We will meet at the Presbyterian Church. For more information please call 942-6063 or 942-6768.
CALISTOGA COMMUNITY CONVERSATION — Come together with your family, children, neighbors and local agencies to share your vision for a healthy Calistoga at 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Calistoga Junior-Senior High School Multipurpose Room, 1608 Lake St. Free childcare is available. Please call (707) 942-6206 to reserve space or email zguzik@upvalleyfamilycenters.org.
HEALING FROM NATURAL DISASTER TRAUMA — The Center for Mind Body Medicine will present a free program on healing from trauma from natural disasters will be held from noon to 4 p.m., at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville. A shorter program will be offered at 7 p.m. for $10. Pre-registration is required, find more at lincolntheater.com or call (707) 480-7436.
AN EVENING OF LATINO WINE MAKERS — The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an evening of Latino winemakers on at 6:30 p.m. New generations of Latinos are changing the face of the wine industry. Some have started as migrant workers and others watched their parents picking grapes and dreamed of one day owning their own winery. Come hear their stories, struggles and successes. Join lively discussions with local Latino wine makers and owners while sampling their wines. Free admission.Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FRIDAY, Nov. 22
GRATITUDE MEDITATION — Dr. James Keolker will offer "A Thanksgiving Gratitude Meditation" at 9:30 a.m., at Rianda House Senior Activity Center. Each participant will come away with meditation techniques and a memorial stone for safekeeping. Rianda House is at 1475 Main St. in St. Helena.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
THANKSGIVING DINNER — A Thanksgiving Dinner for seniors put on by the Soroptimists will be held at 4 p.m., at the Calistoga Elementary School. RSVP with the number in your group to 707-341-3058.
CASINO RIANDA — The Rianda House Senior Activity Center holds its rescheduled 10th annual Casino Rianda Texas Hold’em Tournament and fundraiser, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St., St. Helena, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tournament tickets are $75 ($100 at the door) and include $5,000 in poker chips, dinner and two drink tickets. Dinner is from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, Nov. 23
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
CALISTOGA FIREFIGHTERS BINGO & RAFFLE NIGHT — The annual fundraising event for the Calistoga Firefighers Association will be held at the Napa County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games begin at 6 p.m. Bingo packets are $35 for all 12 games. Great prizes will also be auctioned and raffled off.
SUNDAY, Nov. 24
HEROES AND HEROINES OF FAITH — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, at the corner of Myrtle and Berry streets in Calistoga, is continuing its special fall children’s program on Heroes and Heroines of the Faith starting at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Having covered St. Francis and Mother Teresa, the group is moving on to study George and Martha Washington, Florence Nightingale, and Harriet Tubman. Art projects and snacks are provided in this free program open to all. For information, call Millie Pease at (707) 495-5305.
TUESDAY, Nov. 26
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING SERVICE — All are invited to join the Catholic, Presbyterian, Adventist and Episcopal congregations at the annual Community Thanksgiving Service. This year the service will be held from 6-7 p.m., at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 901 Washington St., Calistoga. An offering of canned goods or monetary donations for Calistoga Cares, the local food pantry, will be collected. After the service, join us for fellowship and refreshments provided by the congregation of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 27
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
CALISTOGA COMMUNITIY CHORUS — New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join the Calistoga Chorus each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St. in the Boy Scout room in the back. A concert is scheduled for Dec. 15. Cost is $10 a month, which goes towards music purchase and practice space. For more information go to www.calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.