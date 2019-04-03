UPCOMING in April
HAPPENINGS AT THE CAMEO — Disney’s “Dumbo” continues through Thursday, April 11 at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena. Synopsis: In this live-action rendition to the animated classic, a young elephant, whose oversized ears enable him to fly, helps save a struggling circus, but when the circus plans a new venture, Dumbo and his friends discover dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: All-4-One (April 4-6); Tommy Odetto (April 9); Sal’s Greenhouse (April 10); Tony Saunders featuring Vernon Black (April 11); Paula Cole (April 12); Sol Horizon (April 13); and Cecil Ramirez (April 17). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
FREE VITA TAX SERVICES OFFERED — UpValley Family Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax preparation services from now to April 15. Free federal and state tax preparation services will be offered at UpValley Family Center offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, as well as the St. Helena Library and three farmworker housing sites. Services are available to any individual with an income below $55,000 per year. Appointments are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 965-5010.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held Thursday, April 11, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558;countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
BREAKFAST WITH AN ASTRONAUT — Wake Up Your Heart! The Sixth Annual Calistoga Breakfast for Kids, at 7:30 a.m., Friday, April 12, at Calistoga Boys & Girls Club, 1401 N. Oak St. The keynote speaker is NASA Astronaut Dr. Jose Hernandez. Contact Greg Bouillerce, director of operations at (707 963-8944 or greg@bgcshc.org.
BOCON! AT CALISTOGA JUNIOR/SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL — Bocon! is a bilingual English/Spanish mystical fable willed with humor and song. It will be presented by Calistoga Junior/Senior High School at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 12-13, Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre at the school. Tickets are $5 students 18 and under and $10 general.
SPRING PLANT SALE & WILDFLOWER SHOW — Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society will hold its Spring Native Plant Society sale and Wildflower Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14, at Skyline Park, 2201 Imola Ave, Napa. More than 1,000 hard-to-find native plants, more than 125 species, for shade or sun will be available for sale, and experts will be on hand to answer your questions and to help with plant selection. The Wildflower Show will display more than 200 freshly gathered Napa County wildflower specimens.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
THURSDAY
April 4
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
SARAFORNIA: ENGAGE CALISTOGA — The fifth annual SARAFORNIA: Engage Calistoga is set to run today through Sunday, April 7, leading the way for Napa Valley’s Arts in April. This year’s event kicks off Thursday, April 4, with Engage Flower Bomb. The opening reception includes complimentary wine, appetizers, and live music from 4 to 7 p.m., at Sofie Contemporary Arts, 1407 Lincoln Ave. The event continues with an Art Show Friday and Saturday at the fairgrounds. For more info visit https://www.celebratenapavalley.org/sarafornia.
FRIDAY
April 5
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SATURDAY
April 6
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
ARTS IN APRIL FEATURING PAUL YOUNGMAN — As part of Arts in April, Lee Youngman Galleries with feature a new show with artist Paul Youngman. An artists reception and festivities will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Gallery, at 1360 Lincoln Ave. For more information call 1-800-551-0585 or (707) 942-0585.
TARTAN DAY WHISKY TASTING IN NAPA — Napa Valley Museum Yountville presents its Second Annual Tartan Day Whisky Tasting at 6 p.m. at the CIA at Copia in Napa. Whisky expert James Forbes will present whisky and food pairings. Participants will first tour the pop-up version of our “France is a Feast” exhibit at 6; then the tasting of five whiskies and food pairing starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 for museum members; $65 for non-members; and $75 at the door. For more information, call 707-944-0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org" target="_blank">napavalleymuseum.org, or visit napavalleymuseum.org.
WEDNESDAY
APRIL 10
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
FRANCIS HOUSE LECTURE AND TOUR — A lecture at 1 p.m., at Rianda House, 1475 Main St, St Helena, followed by a tour of the Francis House in Calistoga. http://www.riandahouse.org/ or 707-963-8555.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.