UPCOMING in August
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “The Lion King” continues its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, through Sunday, Aug. 4. “The Art of Self Defense,” starring Jesse Eisenberg, Alessandro Nivola and Imogen Poots, debuts on Monday, Aug. 5. Synopsis: After a man is attacked at random on the street, he enlists at a local dojo led by a charismatic and mysterious sensei. Rated R. The documentary “Pavarotti” also debuts on Aug. 5. “Wild Rose,” starring Jessie Buckley, Matt Costello and Julie Walters, debuts on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Synopsis: A musician from Glasgow dreams of becoming a Nashville star. Rated R. Upcoming films: “Yesterday” (Aug. 9); “Maiden” (Aug. 9); and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Aug. 16); Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Squirrel Nut Zippers (Aug. 2-3); Trevor Lyon & The One Little Story Band (Aug. 6); The Billie Holiday Project, featuring Stella Heath (Aug. 8); The Bacon Brothers (Aug. 9-10); Sean Carscadden (Aug. 13); and Bayonics (Aug. 15). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
CANCER RESEARCH SYMPOSIUM — The 2019 V Foundation Wine Celebration will take place Aug. 1-3 in the Napa Valley, offering three days of wine, food, fun and awareness for cancer research. The Answer for Cancer Research Symposium and Marketplace, which is free and open to the public on a first-come basis, is held Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The V Scientific Advisory Committee, comprised of some of the nation’s leading physicians and research scientists, discuss current advances and discoveries into clinical applications, new diagnostics and alternative treatments for cancer. Info, winecelebration.org.
‘HARDBALL’ PRESENTED IN YOUNTVILLE — The Valley Players present Victoria Stewart’s “Hardball” Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Aug. 2-11 at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Friday shows are at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Synopsis: What happens when news becomes entertainment and politics becomes performance? Virginia Eames, an aspiring political pundit, attempts to negotiate her way through the constantly shifting landscape of cutthroat commentary and learns what it takes to be a star. “Hardball” is a complex exploration of modern-day news and commentary and the maneuverings of those who provide it. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held Thursday, Aug. 8, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
CRUSH CANCER NAPA VALLEY — The 9th annual Crush Cancer Napa Valley fundraiser features an expanded two-day format, taking place this year Aug. 10-11. A silent auction will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at Vintner’s Golf Club & Lakeside Grill, 7901 Solano Ave., Yountville. Passed hors d’oeuvres, wine and bubbles will be served against the backdrop of Vintners’ stunning lake, followed by dinner and a live auction at 7 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 11, rise, shine and gather at Yountville Community Plaza for the annual Crush Cancer 5K Walk/Run at 9 a.m. Info, crushcancernapavalley.org; 287-1400.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELANDJAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The Napa County Master Gardeners host the presentation “Seed Saving” on Tuesday, Aug. 12, at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Planting by seeds is a great way to save money and have more variety in your garden. Seeds are waiting to be collected, but there are some tips and tricks to make the most of your eﬀorts. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
THURSDAY
Aug. 1
TAI CHI IN THE PARK — Joan Comendant’s Tai Chi in the Park series starts at 10:30 a.m., at Lyman Park, in St. Helena. The free weekly summer class is geared toward beginners, so just wear comfortable clothes and bring some water. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK — Free Concerts in the Park at 6:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park with Kingsborough, an old soul and rock ’n’ roll band. Bring a picnic dinner from one of our local restaurants and buy a bottle of wine from Barlow Vineyards or Bennett Lane Winery when you get to the park.
FRIDAY
Aug. 2
COFFEE WITH THE CONGRESSMAN — U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson will hold a Coffee with our Congressman event from 9:30-11 a.m., at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St. All constituents of California’s Fifth Congressional District are invited to attend. RSVP at https://bit.ly/2Z8bVPT or by calling 707-226-9898.
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SATURDAY
Aug. 3
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
FIRKIN FEST — Mad Fritz Brewing Co. hosts the inaugural Firkin Fest at the Bale Grist Mill Historic State Park, 3369 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena, from 1-5 p.m. More than 15 small craft production, family-owned breweries will be offering a variety of styles of ales and lagers from bottles, kegs and Firkins. Tickets are $95. Info, madfirkinfest.com.
POPE VALLEY'S COMMUNITY DINNER — Pope Valley Farm Center hosts its Community Dinner and Dance. Dinner will be from 5- 8 p.m., followed by dancing from 8-11 p.m. Live music by Former Bronc Riders. Tickets are $30; $15 for children ages 6-12; and free for kids ages 5 and younger. Tickets will be available at the door. All profits will go to restoring the Pope Valley Farm Center.
SUNDAY
Aug. 4
WALK FOR ANIMALS — Napa Humane's 8th annual Walk for Animals, a fun event and leisurely walk through Downtown Napa in support of pets throughout the Napa Valley, is held at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, from 7:30 a.m.-noon. Beginning and ending at Oxbow Commons, registered walkers will receive a T-shirt, goodie bag, and enjoy music, a silent auction, contests, photo opportunities and more as we come together to raise funds for Napa Humane. Registration is $35-$45. Info, napahumane.org/events/walk-for-animals.
COMMUNITY POOL 10TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION — Calistoga Parks & Recreation will celebrate the community pool's 10th birthday from 1-6 p.m. with free cake and ice cream, games and pool fun. Cake will be served at 2 p.m.
NAPA VALLEY WINE LIBRARY TASTING — Napa Valley Wine Library presents its 57th annual tasting in The Grove at Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa on Sunday, Aug. 4. A group of 60-75 invited producers will pour, share and showcase their wines from 4-6 p.m. To join the Napa Valley Wine Library Association and secure tickets for the event, visit napawinelibrary.com.
THOMPSON'S ANNUAL PASTA DINNER — U.S. Congressman Mike Thompson's 27th annual Napa Valley Pasta Dinner at The Ranch Winery, 105 Zinfandel Lane, St. Helena, from 5-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25; $5 for children younger than 12. Info, mikethompsonforcongress.com.
GOOSE & GANDER'S SUMMER SUNDAYS — St. Helena's Goose & Gander presents Summer Sundays Live Music from 5-8 p.m., every summer Sunday. The Marshall House Project on Aug. 4 and San Geronimo on Aug. 11. Free admission.
MONDAY
Aug. 5
CALISTOGA AMERICAN LEGION MEETING — The Calistoga American Legion meets the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at the senior housing complex recreation room, 611 Washington St. All veterans are invited.
TUESDAY
Aug. 6
CALISTOGA NATIONAL NIGHT OUT — The Calistoga Police Department will host National Night Out, a free family event, beginning at 6 p.m. at Logvy Park. The event is free to the public. This is a chance for the community to get together with local law enforcement in a relaxed environment. It’s an opportunity to ask questions and build community relationships.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 7
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
