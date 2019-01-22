UPCOMING in January/February
HAPPENINGS AT THE CAMEO — “The Favourite” finishes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Jan. 24. “The Mule”, starring Clint Eastwood, opens Friday, Jan. 25. Synopsis: Broke, alone and facing foreclosure on his business, 90-year-old horticulturist Earl Stone takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of hard-charging DEA agent Colin Bates. Upcoming films: “Vice” (Jan. 26-31); “On the Basis of Sex” (Feb. 1-7); and Stan & Ollie (Feb. 8-14). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO THE BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Cassandra Wilson (Jan. 25-26); Myron McKinley Trio (Jan. 30); Sueños (Jan. 31); and Al Jardine (Feb. 1-2).For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA VALLEY RESTAURANT WEEK — Napa Valley Restaurant Week continues until Jan. 27 at restaurants throughout the Napa Valley. Multi-course prix-fixe menus are offered at more than 30 restaurants for both lunch ($20) and dinner ($36 or $46). To view complete list go to visitnapavalley.com.
NAPA AG PRESERVE EXHIBIT AT COLLEGE —“Napa Ag Preserve, Celebrating 50 Years Stewardship,” is on display through Jan. 31 at the upper valley campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena. Organized by the Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation Fund, this free exhibit tells the history of the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve, including its key players, why and how it was initiated, its major challenges, and its successes of the last 50 years, while also providing a view into its future priorities and anticipated challenges. The show is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon.
CALISTOGA AMERICAN LEGION -- The Calistoga American Legion meets the first Monday of each month, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. The meeting location has changed to 611 Washington St., in the new senior housing complex recreation room.
INTIMATE CANDLELIGHT DINNER AT BALE GRIST MILL — Napa Valley State Parks Association will host an intimate candlelight dinner at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9 in the granary of the Bale Grist Mill. The dinner features farm-to-table organic dishes, grown or produced in the Napa Valley. Tickets are $200 each and it is limited to 48 people. For tickets visit BrownPaperTickets.com.
NAPA BEER MILE — The inaugural Napa Beer Mile, a beer crawl through downtown Napa, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9 from noon-8 p.m. The six participating breweries are St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery, Trade Brewing, Napa Palisades Beer Company, Downtown Joe's Brewery and Restaurant, Stone Brewing Napa, and Tannery Bend Beerworks. Tickets are $35 and entitle Napa Beer Mile goers special pricing at each brewery and a commemorative cap for those who can make it to the end. Info, NapaBeerMile.com; 666-5923.
THURSDAY
Jan. 24
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY AUDITIONS — Auditions for A.R. Gurney’s comedy, “Sylvia!” will be at 7 p.m., at the St. Helena Library. Director Shaie Renault say rehearsals will run March 19 through May 9 with performances May 10-26.
FRIDAY
Jan. 25
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
NAPASHAKES’ BURNS NIGHT SUPPER — NapaShakes celebrates the birthday of Scotland’s Bard: Robert Burns, and the music, food and culture of Scotland, with its first ever “Burns Night Supper,” at 6 p.m. in the candle-lit Gallery of St. Helena’s Brasswood Napa Valley, 3111 St. Helena Highway North. Tickets are $100 and available through Eventbrite and at napashakes.org/tickets.
SATURDAY
Jan. 26
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
ASMUTH TO HOST BOOK SIGNING — Marathon swimming and first-time author Paul Asmuth will participate in a Q&A the Rev. William “Father Mac” McIlmoyl from 3-5 p.m., at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. RSVP at Eventbrite.
OPERA GALA RECITAL — The St. Helena High School Chamber Singers present its Opera Gala Recital, featuring special guest Pamela Hicks, at 7 p.m. at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Tickets are $10 and available at the door. Proceeds benefit the student trip to the Carnegie Hall Musical Festival in New York.
SWAN LAKE BALLET — Atlantic City Ballet presents Swan Lake coupled with the timeless score by Tchaikovsky at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville. Tickets are $40 and $55. Purchase at lincolnteather.com.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 30
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
