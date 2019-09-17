UPCOMING in September
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” and “Cold Case Hammarskjöld” end their runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Sept. 19. “Downton Abbey” starring Matthew Goode, Maggie Smith and Michelle Dockery, debuts on Friday, Sept. 20. Synopsis: The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. Rated: PG. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Marcus Johnson (Sept. 19); Leela James (Sept. 20-21); and Al Di Meola (Sept. 27-29). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
FALL MEDITATION SERIES FOR SENIORS — Dr. James Keolker, a meditation master teacher, offers a fall meditation series specifically for seniors, at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, at 9:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: Sept. 20, and Sept. 27. The free classes are open to both newcomers and those more experienced in meditation. To RSVP, call 963-8555.
‘THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA’ — Shakespeare Napa Valley presents the comedy “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, on Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15; $10 for NVC students; and $8 for children 12 and younger. Additional shows are Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m. Info, shakespearenapavalley.org.
FOG CITY FLEA AT CALISTOGA MOTOR LODGE — Calistoga Motor Lodge will be hosting its first ever Fog City Flea from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Lodge, 1880 Lincoln Ave. The Lodge will be bringing together local makers and merchants who specialize in handcrafted jewelry, apparel, accessories, apothecary, housewares, furnishings and vintage items.
DIAMOND MOUNTAIN STABLES EXHIBITION — Join Diamond Mountain Stables for a Show-Jumping Exhibition from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 1296 Diamond Mountain Road, Calistoga. Tickets are $20, ages 7-13 free. Not suitable for children under age 7. Drinks and appetizers by Bellini. RSVP to Jen Gaster, jrgaster@gmail.com, or (310) 272-6001.
CRUSHERS OF COMEDY SHOW — Crushers of Comedy present “Crazy Rich Wines” on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, from noon-4 p.m. Featured comedians include Kevin Camia, Helen Hong, Sierra Katow, Astuko Okatsuka, Aidan Park and Jenny Yang. Tickets are $42-$52. Info, crushersofcomedy.com/september-28.html.
STAR SPANGLED BANTER COMEDY TOUR — Chad Prather brings his Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. As an observer of life, pointing out the humor in modern culture, Chad Prather has built a loyal following his one-man shows and has been featured on Fox News and CNN. Tickets are $35-$55. Info, lincolntheater.com.
THURSDAY, Sept. 19
TAI CHI IN THE PARK — Joan Comendant’s Tai Chi in the Park series starts at 10:30 a.m., at Lyman Park, in St. Helena. The free weekly summer class is geared toward beginners, so just wear comfortable clothes and bring some water. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB — The Calistoga garden club is resuming its meetings. We will meet at a new time, 2 p.m., in the upstairs meeting room of the the Presbyterian Church at 1407 Third St. For more information please call 942-6063 or 942-6768.
DOCTOR’S RESIDENCE’ — Upstage Napa Valley presents “Doctor’s Residence” at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 6:30 p.m. “Doctor’s Residence” was written by local playwright Richard Uhlig. The play is a humorous memoir about growing up in a small rural Kansas town, where his father was the local doctor. Wine and appetizers will be served. Free admission; donations accepted. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FRIDAY, Sept. 20
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SUNSET CINEMA AT CHARLES KRUG WINERY — Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, hosts Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series, which concludes with a screening of “Summer ’03,” starring Joey King, Paul Scheer and Andrea Savage. The event opens at 6:30 p.m., with the film shown at sunset. Synopsis: A 16-year-old girl and her extended family are left reeling after her calculating grandmother unveils an array of secrets on her deathbed. Admission is $10. Info, sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY, Sept. 21
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
MEET SEVEN LOCAL AUTHORS — Meet and greet seven local authors from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m., at Copperfield's Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Authors include: Bo Kerns, "Ashes in a Coconut"; Dave Hightower, "The Sun Also Sets"; Alissa Hirshfeld-Torres, "Living Waters"; Christina Julian, "The Dating Bender"; Paula P. Marks, "Soleful Hiking"; Renate Schreiner, "Undersea Adventures of Olli and Friends"; and Richard Tress, "The Man Without a Party." Call 942-1616 for more.
HYMN SING FESTIVAL AT PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE — Angwin’s Pacific Union College invites the public to join the Hymn Sing Festival, featuring musical numbers on the Rieger organ, at 4 p.m. in the college church, 10 Angwin Ave., Angwin. Organist Malcolm Anderson will be joined in the concert by the PUC Prep School Choir (John Gilley, conductor), the PUC Paulin Center String Ensemble (Linda Marks, conductor) and violinist LeRoy Peterson. A reception follows in the Fireside Room. Free admission. Info, pucchurch.org.
SUNDAY Sept. 22
CALISTOGA COMMUNITIY CHORUS — New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join the Calistoga Chorus each Sunday from 1:30 - 3:45 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St. A concert is scheduled for Dec. 15. Cost is $10 a month, which goes towards music purchase and practice space. For more information go to www.calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.
TUESDAY Sept. 24
WILDFIRE SAFETY MEETING — Learn how you can prepare for the next wildfire. Representatives from Napa Communities Firewise Foundation, Cal Fire and Napa County Sheriff's Dept. will present and answer questions from 6 - 8 p.m., at Hans Fahden Winery, 4855 Petrified Forest Rd.
WEDNESDAY Sept. 25
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
