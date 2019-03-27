UPCOMING in March/April
HAPPENINGS AT THE CAMEO — “Transit” finishes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, March 28. Disney’s “Dumbo” opens on Friday, March 29. Synopsis: In this live-action rendition to the animated classic, a young elephant, whose oversized ears enable him to fly, helps save a struggling circus, but when the circus plans a new venture, Dumbo and his friends discover dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Anuhea (March 29-31); The Shotz (April 2); All-4-One (April 4-6); Tommy Odetto (April 9); Sal’s Greenhouse(April 10); Tony Saunders featuring Vernon Black (April 11); Paula Cole (April 12); Sol Horizon (April 13); and Cecil Ramirez (April 17). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
SARAFORNIA: ENGAGE CALISTOGA — The fifth annual SARAFORNIA: Engage Calistoga is set to run Thursday, April 4, through Sunday, April 7, leading the way for Napa Valley’s Arts in April. This year’s event kicks off Thursday, April 4, with Engage Flower Bomb. The opening reception includes complimentary wine, appetizers, and live music from 4 to 7 p.m., at Sofie Contemporary Arts, 1407 Lincoln Ave. For more info visit https://www.celebratenapavalley.org/sarafornia.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
FREE VITA TAX SERVICES OFFERED — UpValley Family Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax preparation services from now to April 15. Free federal and state tax preparation services will be offered at UpValley Family Center offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, as well as the St. Helena Library and three farmworker housing sites. Services are available to any individual with an income below $55,000 per year. Appointments are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 965-5010.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held Thursday, April 11, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
THURSDAY
March 28
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
ART OPENING AT THE OFFICE OF DR. WILLIAMS — Please join us from 4:30 to 7 p.m., for an opening reception to celebrate the work of our next fantastic local artist, Barbara Nechis. The six-month long exhibition will feature Barbara’s beautiful watercolor paintings that you are sure to enjoy. All are welcome. Located at the office of Jeanette Williams, MD, 807A Washington St. Parking available at the rear of the building. Light refreshments will be served.
CALISTOGA HIGH SCHOOL BAND CONCERT — The Calistoga High School Band will perform a concert titled “Hollywood, Here We Come!” at 7 p.m. in the new gym at the high school, 1608 Lake St.
FRIDAY
March 29
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SATURDAY
March 30
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
APPELLATION ST. HELENA TO HOST BASH — Appellation St. Helena (ASH) will host its 10th annual wine and food pairing event, bASH, at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena. The event, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., provides guests with the experience to taste St. Helena wines, paired with creations from local restaurants and rising star chefs and then vote on them. Tickets, at $175 per person, and further event information are available at 2019bash.eventbrite.com.
SUNDAY
March 31
PLEIN AIR PAINT OUT RECEPTION, EXHIBIT & SALE — Come view the results of the Plein Air Paint Out Competition. View the three prize winners and have a chance to purchase freshly painted art. Open to the public, noon to 4 p.m. Wine and light refreshments served. At the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak Street. More information at www.calistogaartcenter.org.
TUESDAY
April 2
CALISTOGA CITY COUNCIL — The Calistoga City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Calistoga Community Center, at 1307 Washington St.
WEDNESDAY
APRIL 3
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
To include your event in The Weekly Calistogan community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.