UPCOMING in October
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — A full lineup of movies follows the end of "Downton Abbey," which will be shown at 2, 5 and 7:45 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10. After that, "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice," opens at 2 and 7:45 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11 and plays Saturday, Monday and Wednesday and at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. CinemaBites will feature “Nothing Fancy” at 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14 and “The Bit Player-Claude Shannon” is the Cinema Science feature at 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15. "Where's My Roy Cohn," plays at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16 and 2 and 7:45 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Brendan James (Oct. 10); Billy Cobham Crosswinds Project (Oct. 11-12); Terry Family Band (Oct. 16); Greg Adams and East Bay Soul (Oct. 19-20); Nellie McKay (Oct. 24); Dennis Quaid & Jamie James (Oct. 25-26). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
CINEMA UNDER THE STARS — The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, is hosting a summer film series every Tuesday through October at 7:30 p.m. Bring a blanket and cozy up with friends and loved ones as you enjoy a different film each week, along with snacks and beverages available for purchase. All movies start at sundown; times may depend on the season. Upcoming films: “The Princess Bride” (Oct. 8); “The Goonies” (Oct. 15); “Beetlejuice” (Oct. 22); and “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 29). Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY’S ‘THE HAPPY ONES’ — Jean Marie Myatt’s “The Happy Ones,” presented by Upstage Napa Valley, continues through Sunday, Oct. 20 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. It is presented at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m., Sundays. Tickets are $25 general, $15 for students and $20 for groups. For details visit Upstagenapavalley.org or call 341-3278.
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB FIELD TRIP — The Calistogan Garden Club is taking a field trip to Calflora, a native plant nursery. The club will carpool, meeting in the parking lot of the Presbyterian Church on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 1:45 p.m. Please be prompt.
ALTO MADNESS JAZZ CONCERT — Master bebop alto saxophonist Andrew Speight comes to the Tucker Farm Center for the first time Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. Speight is joined by Calistoga jazz pianist Larry Vuckovich, the seasoned trumpet player Modesto Briseno, bassist Doug Miller, and drummer Austin Harris. Tickets are $25 at brownpapertickets.com or call 774-1672. The Tucker Farm Center is located at 1201 Tucker-Summit Road, Calistoga.
JOE GALAMBOS AT THE WHITE BARN — Joe Galambos, Bay Area guitarist recognized for his technical ability and lyricism, will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at The White Barn in St. Helena. Playing in the tradition of Andrea Segovia, Galambos will highlight composers spanning traditional Spanish guitar to Latin jazz, to contemporary classical to works from the Asian continent. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased through brownpapertickets.com.
LEO DAN AT LINCOLN THEATER — Latin American singer-songwriter Leo Dan performs at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. Dan has composed more than 3,000 songs, and he has sold more than 55 million records in his career. Tickets are $39-$99. Info, lincolntheater.com.
THURSDAY, Oct. 10
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m. to noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
TAI CHI IN THE PARK — Joan Comendant’s Tai Chi in the Park series starts at 10:30 a.m., at Lyman Park, in St Helena. The free weekly class is geared toward beginners, so just wear comfortable clothes and bring some water. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.
FRIDAY, Oct. 11
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SATURDAY, Oct. 12
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
THOLLANDER STUDIO SALE — A studio sale featuring original art and prints by the late Earl Thollander will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Thollander’s studio, 19210 Highway 128, Calistoga. The sale is conducted by Wes and Lauren Thollander. Info, 707-942-5382.
CLIMATE OF ACTION — Democrats of Napa Valley present the forum Climate of Action: Creating a Healthy and Sustainable Future from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa. Learn about everyday actions that can make a difference. Topics include climate-smart food and agriculture; and reducing your carbon footprint. Admission is $25-$45. Info, napavalleydems.org/climate.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
ZD WINES' CRUSH CHALLENGE — The fifth annual Crush Challenge, "the ultimate food, wine and cycling event in the Napa Valley" includes a bike ride with three distances, barrel tasting at ZD Wines, the event's host, a marketplace in Yountville with 10 wineries and 10 restaurants and a sold-out dinner in St. Helena. Info, tickets, crushchallenge.net.
CALISTOGA ROTARY HARVEST HOEDOWN AND BBQ FUNDRAISER — Join us at 5:30 p.m., at the Napa County Fairgrounds for a fun filled evening featuring a barbecue dinner by Rick Warkel, silent and live auctions, and dancing to the LC Diamonds. Proceeds from this event fund the many service projects Calistoga Rotary supports in our community. Tickets are $90 per person and can be purchased at www.calistogarotary.org or by calling 707-266-4967.
SUNDAY, Oct. 13
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m. at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for Veterans Home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
MONDAY, Oct. 14
FREE FLU SHOTS — Free flu shots will be given at the Napa Valley Fairgrounds in Calistoga, from 3-6 p.m. The vaccine is provided by Napa County Public Health for anyone 3 years and older. There will be no flu mist or spray this year. For more information call (707) 253-4540 or visit countyofnapa.org/publichealth.
TUESDAY, Oct. 15
CALISTOGA CITY COUNCIL — The Calistoga City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Calistoga Community Center, at 1307 Washington St.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 16
DR. KATHLEEN HEALEY, UNIVERSAL HEALTH CARE — Soroptimist International of Calistoga invites all to a free presentation by Dr. Kathleen Healey, co-chair, Physicians for National Health Program Universal Health Care. Lean about Universal Health Care and what it means for you and your family, from 11:30 a.m.—12:30 p.m., at Mount St. Helena Golf Course, Tucker Room, 2025 Grant St., Calistoga. RSVP/sign-up email to Calistoga.si@gmail.com.
HISTORY OF NAPA VALLEY SERIES: “INDIAN SPRINGS RESORT” - At 3 p.m., Daniel and John Merchant will share their stories about the historic and well-revered resort. Location: Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St. Call Rianda House to RSVP. (707) 963-8555, ext. 101.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
CALISTOGA COMMUNITIY CHORUS — New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join the Calistoga Chorus each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St. in the Boy Scout room in the back. A concert is scheduled for Dec. 15. Cost is $10 a month, which goes towards music purchase and practice space. For more information go to www.calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.
To include your event in The Weekly Calistogan community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact editor Cynthia Sweeney at editor@weeklycalistogan.com.