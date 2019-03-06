UPCOMING in March
HAPPENINGS AT THE CAMEO —
“A Tuba to Cuba” finishes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, March 7. “Birds of Passage” opens Friday, March 8. Synopsis: During the marijuana bonanza, a violent decade that saw the origins of drug trafficking in Colombia, Rapayet and his family get involved in a war to control the business that ends up destroying their lives and their culture. Coming Attractions: “Bathtubs Over Broadway” (March 10-14); “Dumbo” (March 29-April 11) Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO THE BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Masters of Hawaiian Music (March 7); Ladysmith Black Mambazo (March 8); Jealous Zelig (March 12); The Smooth Jazz Alley (March 13); and Barrio Manouche (March 14). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY’S CRIME CAPER — Upstage Napa Valley presents “Mauritius” by Theresa Rebeck, a crime caper directed by Sharie Renault in the style of film noir at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena March 8-10. “Mauritius” plays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays; 8 p.m., Saturdays and 5 p.m., Sundays. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, UpStagenapavalley.org; 707-341-3278.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held Thursday, March 14, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
PI/PIE DAY AT UPPER VALLEY CAMPUS — The Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College is holding a Pi/Pie Day on Thursday, March 14. All math and pie enthusiasts are welcome to come to the college from 1-4 p.m. and enjoy pizza pies and sweet pies, all made by the Napa Valley Cooking School students, and for sale “at delicious prices.” A group recitation of the infinite digits of Pi starts at 3 p.m. The last reciter standing gets a full pie for free. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
COOKBOOK EXCHANGE AT NAPA VALLEY COLLEGE — From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, the Napa Valley Cooking School will host its Second Annual Cookbook Exchange at the Upper Valley Campus. Bring a cookbook to swap, or find one to purchase. All cookbooks available for one-to-one exchange or purchase for $1 to $5. Admission is $10 per person and baked treats from the NV Cooking School will be for sale. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
KITH AND KIN AT THE WHITE BARN — Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Kith & Kin, Napa Valley’s own Celtic band on Sunday, March 17, at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena. A lyrical, lilting afternoon of jigs, reels, ballads, and blarney will be accompanied by guitar, fiddle, accordion, mandolin, banjo, Irish bouzouki, and bodhran. Tickets for the performance are $30 and include a wee bit of refreshment at intermission. Purchase your tickets today through brownpapertickets.com or by calling the box office at 707-987-8225.
FREE VITA TAX SERVICES OFFERED — UpValley Family Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax preparation services from now to April 15. Free federal and state tax preparation services will be offered at UpValley Family Center offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, as well as the St. Helena Library and three farmworker housing sites. Services are available to any individual with an income below $55,000 per year. Appointments are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 965-5010.
THURSDAY
March 7
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
FRIDAY
March 8
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SPRING MEDITATION SERIES FOR SENIORS — Dr. James Keolker returns to Rianda House Senior Education Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena for another series of meditation clinics in March. Dr. Keolker will lead a discussion of Spring Cleaning our Minds through Meditation at 9:30 a.m. These classes are open to senior meditators of all skill levels. Free admission; reservations required. The series will continue on Friday, March 15. Info, 963-8555.
SATURDAY
March 9
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
BUTTER KNIFE CARVING WORKSHOP — Oakland-based designer Melanie Abrantes has built an impressive career turning simple pieces of wood and cork into beautiful and functional household staples such as bowls, plates and cutlery. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. join Abrantes for a special maker’s workshop in which guests will carve their own heirloom butter knives at The Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa, 1880 Lincoln Ave. Cost is $45, RSVP required to attend, http://bit.ly/2SQFu8w or call 942-0991. No experience necessary and all materials will be provided, along with hot cider to warm you while you carve.
SPRING & SUMMER VEGETABLE CLASSES — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County invite the community to join them for a public gardening workshop, “Successful Spring & Summer Vegetables,” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. The workshop also will be held from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, March 10 at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. For details, registration call 253-4221.
LOCO-MOTION BENEFIT FOR THE VINE TRAIL— Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition hosts it annual Loco-Motion fundraiser from 6-10 p.m., at the CIA at Copia. This year, an ode to all things “transportation,” will honor Doug Shafer of Shafer Family Vineyards. Tickets are $250 per person, and can be purchased at vinetrail.org/locomotion/.
SUNDAY
March 10
WOMEN’S DAY CELEBRATION — Women in Power Napa Valley, an International Women’s Day Celebration, is at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Festivities include a screening of the documentary “Miss Reputation”, a panel discussion, keynote speakers and networking opportunities. Tickets are $60; $20 for students. Tickets may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. Info, womeninpowernapavalley.org; 260-4035.
‘TWELFTH NIGHT’ AT THE CAMEO — NapaShakes presents a screening of “Twelfth Night” at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, napashakes.org.
WEDNESDAY
March 13
CALISTOGA PLANNING COMMISSION — The Calistoga Planning Commission meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the Calistoga Community Center, at 1307 Washington St.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
To include your event in The Weekly Calistogan community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.