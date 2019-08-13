UPCOMING in August
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Yesterday” and “Maiden” wrap up their runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Aug. 15. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, debuts on Friday, Aug. 16. Synopsis: A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Rated R. Upcoming films: “The Farewell” (Aug. 23); “David Crosby: Remember My Name” (Aug. 23); “Mike Wallace is Here: (Aug. 27); and “Lives Well Lived” (Sept. 18). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: The Billie Holiday Project, featuring Bayonics (Aug. 15); Kirk Whalum (Aug. 16-17); The King Street Giants (Aug. 21); GFT (Aug. 22); Crystal Bowersox (Aug. 23-24); Roem Baur (Aug. 27); Zach Heckendorf (Aug. 28); and Victoria Wasserman (Aug. 29). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
KRIS KRISTOFFERSON & THE STRANGERS — Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8 p.m. Kristofferson is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and has won three Grammy awards. He has released 30 albums since 1970. Tickets are $60-$90. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
'TAG SALE' AT CALISTOGA CHURCH — The Episcopal Church Women of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will hold a “Tag Sale” from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in the outside garden area of the church, 1504 Myrtle St. in Calistoga. The group will be selling kitchen items, small lamps, etc., in addition to beverages and baked goods. The ECW have committed to raise funds to upgrade the church’s kitchen facilities so that it can be a certified “Commercial Kitchen.”
WOMEN’S SUMMIT NAPA VALLEY — Women’s Summit Napa Valley will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Napa Valley Country Club, 3385 Hagen Road, Napa. The theme is “Knowledge Inspires Courageous Actions.” Tickets are $75 and include access to speakers, booths, lunch and wine. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The event is sponsored by Soroptimist International. For tickets, visit EventBrite.com and search “Women’s Summit Napa.”
SHARPSTEEN MUSEUM INSTANT WINE CELLAR — The 31st Annual Sharpsteen Museum Instant Wine Cellar from 4-7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena and Calistoga, 1401 N. Oak St., Calistoga. Raffle tickets are $10 each or five for $40. Grand prize winners receive five cases of premium Napa Valley wines. Purchase tickets at the museum, 1311 Washington St., or download an order form here.
BALE GRIST MILL HARVEST DINNER — The Bale Grist Mill Annual Harvest Dinner is Saturday, Aug. 24 from 6-10 p.m. at the Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park, 3369 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena -- just south of Calistoga. The event includes passed appetizers, whiskey bar, wine, beer, mixed drinks, live music, a silent auction and milling demonstrations. Dinner will be prepared by Chef Bernardo Ayala from the Napa Valley Bistro. Tickets are $125 and available at brownpapertickets.com.
JUSTIN HAYWARD IN NAPA ON AUG. 25 — The Moody Blues lead singer Justin Hayward presents an acoustic solo show at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$75. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
ST. HELENA CHILDREN’S CHORUS — The St. Helena Children’s Chorus, led by Craig Bond and featuring singers ages 8-12, begins its fall semester Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 3:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St., St Helena. To schedule an audition, call Bond at 963-7712.
ST. HELENA TEEN CHOIR — The St. Helena Teen Choir, led by Craig Bond, begins its fall semester at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Grace Episcopal Church. To join the high school-age group, come to the rehearsal or call Bond at 963-7712.
BACK TO SCHOOL CELEBRATION — The community is invited to join UpValley Family Centers for the 16th Annual Back to School Celebration from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, at Berry Field at Calistoga Elementary School. This is a free event with live music, food, information booths and fun activities for all ages.
THURSDAY, AUG. 15
TAI CHI IN THE PARK — Joan Comendant’s Tai Chi in the Park series starts at 10:30 a.m., at Lyman Park, in St. Helena. The free weekly summer class is geared toward beginners, so just wear comfortable clothes and bring some water. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.
CALISTOGA LIONS CLUB —The Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month from 6-10 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Mt. St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Info, 942-6400.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK — Free Concerts in the Park at 6:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park with Decades, a high energy cover band. Bring a picnic dinner from one of our local restaurants and buy a bottle of wine from Clif Family Winery or Picayune Cellars when you get to the park.
FRIDAY, AUG. 16
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SUNSET CINEMA AT CHARLES KRUG WINERY — Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, hosts Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series with showings in August and September. The films will screen at sunset on the third Friday of each month. Guests can enjoy Charles Krug wines, pizzas and live music at 6:30 p.m., prior to each showing. The series continues with a screening of “Cold Brook,” starring Kim Coates, William Fichtner, and Harold Perrineau. “Cold Brook” is the story of two ordinary guys in a small town who embark on an extraordinary adventure. Admission is $10. Info, sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY, Aug. 17
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
BE KIND DAY IN YOUNTVILLE — Talulah and Ruby Finkelstein, with the help of their parents Judd and Holly, have organized the third annual Be Kind Napa Day on Saturday, Aug. 17, in Yountville. This year’s Kindess Day celebration starts with the Be Kind Walk. Walkers are encouraged to begin gathering at Yountville’s Veteran’s Memorial Park at 9:30 a.m. where they will be provided a Be Kind button to wear along the walk. The Be Kind Walk begins promptly at 10:15 a.m. The route goes through Yountville, culminating with the Be Kind Celebration at the Napa Valley Museum. For more information, visit www.bekindnapa.com.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Meet Aubrianna Rose, author of "Free Me From My Cage" at a free event from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave. Rose will have you laughing, crying and gripping your book as a tenacious and curious little girl named Aubri was born into a family that suffocated her true nature. This spine-tingling and endearing account of one woman's will for survival is spellbinding and profoundly moving.
ALL-STAR JAZZ QUARTET — The Larry Vuckovich All-Star Quartet, featuring vocalist Jamie Davis, New York tenor saxophonist Steve Heckman and bassist Jeff Chambers, performs from 4-6 p.m. at the Tucker Farm Center, 1201 Tucker Road, Calistoga. Tickets are $25 through brownpapertickets.com. Doors open at 3:15 p.m.
TUESDAY Aug. 20
CALISTOGA CITY COUNCIL — The Calistoga City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Calistoga Community Center, at 1307 Washington St.
WEDNESDAY Aug. 21
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
BEETHOVEN LECTURE AT RIANDA HOUSE — “Ludwig the Hero,” a lecture by Michael Adams about Beethoven will be at 4 p.m., at Rianda House. Michael, the founding artistic director of Music in the Vineyards and a violist with the Minnesota Orchestra, will talk about how Beethoven’s historical legacy became linked with the “artist as hero” theme that was characteristic of German romantic literature.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
