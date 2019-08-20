UPCOMING in August/September
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” ends its runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Aug. 22. “The Farewell,” starring Awkwafina, Tzi Ma and Diana Lin, debuts on Friday, Aug. 23. Synopsis: A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decides to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather everyone together before she dies. Rated: PG. Also debuting Friday, “The Art of Racing in the Rain”, starring Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, and Kevin Costner. Synopsis: Through his bond with his owner, aspiring Formula One race car driver Denny, golden retriever Enzo learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. Rated: PG Upcoming films: “Lives Well Lived” (Sept. 18). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: GFT (Aug. 22); Crystal Bowersox (Aug. 23-24); Roem Baur (Aug. 27); Zach Heckendorf (Aug. 28); Victoria Wasserman (Aug. 29); Liv Warfield (Aug. 30); Paula Fuga and John Cruz (Aug. 30-Sept. 1); The Boys of Summer (Sept. 5); Marc Antoine (Sept. 6-7); Mike Greensill (Sept. 11); Christopher Turner (Sept. 12); and Curtis Stigers (Sept. 13-14). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
BACK TO SCHOOL CELEBRATION — The community is invited to join UpValley Family Centers for the 16th Annual Back to School Celebration from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, at Berry Field at Calistoga Elementary School. This is a free event with live music, food, information booths and fun activities for all ages.
HANDS ACROSS THE VALLEY — The 27th annual Hands Across the Valley fundraiser takes place Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St, St. Helena, from 4-10 p.m. The event includes more than 35 food, wine and beer stations; live and silent auctions; and live music by the Time Bandits. The event supports Napa Valley’s safety-net programs, such as Meals on Wheels and the Napa Valley Food Bank, ensuring that no one goes hungry in the Napa Valley. Tickets are $75. Info, handsacrossthevalley.com.
SUNRISE HORSE RESCUE'S HARVEST OF HOPE — Sunrise Horse Rescue’s annual Harvest of Hope fundraiser returns to Calistoga’s Blossom Creek Farm on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 4-9 p.m. There will be silent and live auctions, a concert by Philip Claypool, dinner by Elaine Bell Catering, and horseback acrobatics courtesy of the Tambourine Vaulters. Tickets ($225) are available at sunrisehorserescue.org.
TAMBER BEY HOLDS FUNDRAISER — Tamber Bey’s Sundance Ranch in Calistoga hosts a fundraiser benefitting the Arabian Horsemens Distress Fund on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6-10 p.m. Tickets ($250) include dinner, wine, a meet-and-greet with horses, and details about the fund, which was established in 2005 when Arabian horse trainer Ron Copple was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
THURSDAY, AUG. 22
TAI CHI IN THE PARK — Joan Comendant’s Tai Chi in the Park series starts at 10:30 a.m., at Lyman Park, in St. Helena. The free weekly summer class is geared toward beginners, so just wear comfortable clothes and bring some water. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK — The last Free Concert in the Park for the season at 6:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park with Matt Alber, a two-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter. Bring a picnic dinner from one of our local restaurants and buy a bottle of wine from Laura Michael Wines when you get to the park.
WILD ST. NAPA VALLEY — John Comiksy provides an overview about Napa Wildlife Rescue, including a special focus on barn owls, during a special presentation at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 7:15 p.m.Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
KRIS KRISTOFFERSON & THE STRANGERS — Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa at 8 p.m. Kristofferson is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and has won three Grammy awards. He has released 30 albums since 1970. Tickets are $60-$90. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
FRIDAY, AUG. 23
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SATURDAY, Aug. 24
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
‘TAG SALE’ AT CALISTOGA CHURCH — The Episcopal Church Women of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will hold a “Tag Sale” from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the outside garden area of the church, 1504 Myrtle St. in Calistoga. The group will be selling kitchen items, small lamps, etc., in addition to beverages and baked goods. The ECW have committed to raise funds to upgrade the church’s kitchen facilities so that it can be a certified “Commercial Kitchen.”
WOMEN’S SUMMIT NAPA VALLEY — Women’s Summit Napa Valley will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Napa Valley Country Club, 3385 Hagen Road, Napa. The theme is “Knowledge Inspires Courageous Actions.” Tickets are $75 and include access to speakers, booths, lunch and wine. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The event is sponsored by Soroptimist International. For tickets, visit EventBrite.com and search “Women’s Summit Napa.”
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
SHARPSTEEN MUSEUM INSTANT WINE CELLAR — The 31st Annual Sharpsteen Museum Instant Wine Cellar from 4-7 p.m., at the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena and Calistoga, 1401 N. Oak St., Calistoga. Raffle tickets are $10 each or five for $40. Grand prize winners receive five cases of premium Napa Valley wines. Purchase tickets at the museum, 1311 Washington St., call (707) 942-5911, or download an order form here.
BALE GRIST MILL HARVEST DINNER — The Bale Grist Mill Annual Harvest Dinner is from 6-10 p.m. at the Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park, 3369 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena — just south of Calistoga. The event includes passed appetizers, whiskey bar, wine, beer, mixed drinks, live music, a silent auction and milling demonstrations. Dinner will be prepared by Chef Bernardo Ayala from the Napa Valley Bistro. Tickets are $125 and available at brownpapertickets.com.
SUNDAY Aug. 25
JUSTIN HAYWARD IN NAPA — The Moody Blues lead singer Justin Hayward presents an acoustic solo show at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$75. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
WEDNESDAY Aug. 28
CALISTOGA CAREGIVERS — Calistoga Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Calistoga Center, 1307 Washington St., Calistoga. Program is supported by the Area Agency on Aging, Napa/Solano Counties. Info, 258-9080.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
CALISTOGA PLANNING COMMISSION — The Calistoga Planning Commission meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the Calistoga Community Center, at 1307 Washington St.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
To include your event in The Weekly Calistogan community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.