UPCOMING IN DECEMBER
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Ford v. Ferrari” concludes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Dec. 19. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” starring John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, and Daisy Ridley, debuts on Friday, Dec. 20. Synopsis: The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Rated: PG-13. The film will screen at the Cameo through Jan. 9. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Pete Harper (Dec. 19); SonoMusette (Dec. 20); Jessy J – A Christmas Performance (Dec. 21-22); and Kenny G (Dec 27-31). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER — The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, is a comprehensive performing arts center dedicated to the cultural and artistic well being of the Napa Valley. The venue regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: Napa Regional Dance Company’s “The Nutcracker” (Dec. 21-22). The Beatles White Album Live in Concert (Jan. 17), LolliPOPS! (Jan. 26), and A Cappella Extravaganza (Feb. 1). For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., on Friday, Nov. 29, from 4-8 p.m. The rink will be open through Dec. 29 on Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-8 p.m. The park will be shining bright with an amazing light display and ice igloos. Come grab a glass of wine, hot toddy or hot chocolate, sit by the fire, and roller skate on the city’s huge roller rink. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
THURSDAY, Dec. 19
HOLY ASSUMPTION MONASTERY FUNDRAISER — Holy Assumption Monastery presents an evening of Carols & Canapes, a fundraiser for building a new St. Nicholas House, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at The Barn at Indian Springs Resort, 1712 Lincoln Ave. Enjoy complimentary wine and appetizers, live Orthodox Christmas music, a raffle, and mystery door prize with a $35 suggested donation. RSVP to (707) 942-4658 or at https://www.holyassumptionmonastery.com/.
CALISTOGA LIONS CLUB —The Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month from 6-10 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Mt. St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Info, 942-6400.
‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents a musical rendition of the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street” at 7 p.m. Based on the beloved, timeless film, this heartwarming musical adaptation features music by Meredith Wilson, creator of “The Music Man.” It’s the story of a little girl who believes in the magic of Christmas, a man who believes he is the real Kris Kringle, and a mother who needs to believe in love again. This performance includes all the classic scenes, including Santa on trial in a Manhattan courtroom. Additional performances through Dec. 22: Thursdays-Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
FRIDAY, Dec. 20
WINTER SOLSTICE MEDITATION — Master meditation teacher James Keolker hosts a special Winter Solstice meditation class with Himalayan singing bowls, at 9:30 a.m. at the Magnolia Room, 1299 Pine St., St. Helena. All skill levels welcome. The class is free to seniors but reservations are required. Info, 963-8555.
SATURDAY, Dec. 21
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
‘THE MUSIC OF CHRISTMAS’ — St. Helena Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St., presents the holiday concert “The Music of Christmas” – featuring the Chancel Choir – at 4 p.m. Hear the familiar favorite “O’ Little Town of Bethlehem”, as well as “Still, Still, Still”, “Jesus, What a Wonderful Child!”, “Come Emanuel, Come” and many more. Celebrate Christmas on the Winter Solstice. Free admission. Info, 707-963-1255.
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE AT CIA COPIA — The Store at CIA Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a holiday marketplace from noon-4 p.m. featuring an assortment of seasonal and local offerings. Local and Bay Area vendors will be selling handcrafted gifts and culinary treats. Enjoy winter-inspired drinks and snacks at the seasonal sips bar while you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/third-annual-holiday-marketplace.
TUESDAY, Dec. 24
ST. LUKE'S CHRISTMAS SERVICE — Christmas Eve Service with Hymns, Sermon and Joy! at 6 p.m., at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St., Calistoga.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 25
CALISTOGA HOLIDAY DINNER — The 36th annual Holiday Dinner from noon to 2 p.m. at the Calistoga Boys & Girls Club, 1401 N. Oak St. All community members are invited to the free dinner.