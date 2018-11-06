THURSDAY
Nov. 8
VET CONNECT — Vet Connect at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
LITERACY TUTOR TRAINING — The Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., will hold new training sessions for literacy tutor volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon, to serve adults in Napa County. Prior experience is not required to share the gift of reading and writing with an adult learner. The Library Literacy Center will provide training to work with an adult learner. Call Robin at 707 253-4283, to attend the next training session. Online Tutor Training is also available.
PFLAG NAPA UPVALLEY SUPPORT GROUP — PFLAG Napa UpValley Support Group meets from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St., Calistoga.
ELLE SNOW CONFERENCE — Congressman Mike Thompson welcomes Elle Snow in a free human trafficking conference, Keeping Kids Safe. Registration is at 5 p.m., the conference is from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. at St. Helena High Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave., St. Helena. Text 707 483-6811 for more info.
FRIDAY
Nov. 9
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
BRASS ERA CARS AT SHARPSTEEN MUSEUM — Life in the Slow Lane, Brass Era Cars is a new exhibit opening at the Sharpsteen Museum presented by The Horseless Carriage Club of America Bay Area Chapter. Previews at 5:30 - 7 p.m. at the museum, 1311 Washington St., 707 942-5911.
SATURDAY
Nov. 10
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
Holiday ANGEL BAZAAR & CRAFT FAIRE — St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, 3700 Lassen St., Napa, hosts its Holiday Angel Bazaar & Craft Faire from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The event also features a silent auction with a selection of Napa Valley wines. Info, 255-7200.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. It also tells the story of how his railroading legacy lives on to this day in Disney films and theme parks around the world. The exhibit includes a wide variety of artifacts, firsthand accounts, archival videos, images of Walt and his trains, and one-of-a kind items, including Walt Disney’s own Carolwood gondola railroad car, an illuminated model of Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A, and a custom model train created in partnership with the Napa Valley Wine Train by the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
Sunday
Nov. 11
VETERANS MEMORIAL AT LOGVY PARK — Calistoga American Legion Post 231 will put on its traditional Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Logvy Park. There will be remarks, songs, a flag ceremony and a TAPS ceremony.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
TUESDAY
Nov. 13
FAMILY STORY TIME —The Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., hosts story time for families at 10:30 a.m. Info, 942-4833.
FRIENDS OF THE CALISTOGA LIBRARY — A meeting of the Friends of the Calistoga Library, at 2:30 p.m., 1108 Myrtle St. Everyone is welcome.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 14
CELEBRITY CHEFS VETERANS DAY LUNCHEON — Yountville chefs, winemakers and dignitaries will salute residents of the Veterans Home of California by preparing a multi-course feast for the 14th Annual Celebrity Chefs Veterans Day Luncheon.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.