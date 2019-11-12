UPCOMING IN NOVEMBER
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, hosts films presented by the Napa Valley Film Festival Nov. 14-17. For a list of films, visit .napavalleyfilmfest.org/film-schedule/#cameo-cinema. Feature film “The Report”, Adam Driver, Jon Hamm, and Annette Bening, debuts on Monday, Nov. 18. Synopsis: Idealistic Senate staffer Daniel J. Jones, tasked by his boss to lead an investigation into the CIA's post 9/11 Detention and Interrogation Program, uncovers shocking secrets. Rated: R. “Motherless Brooklyn,” starring Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Alec Baldwin, also debuts Monday, Nov. 18. Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, “Motherless Brooklyn” follows Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette's Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna. Rated: R. Upcoming films: “Joker” (Nov. 21); “Abominable” (Nov. 22); “Harriet” (Nov. 22); and “Knives Out” (Nov. 27). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Braxton Cook (Nov. 14-15); Hunter & The Dirty Jacks (Nov. 16); Eric Roberson (Nov. 21-22); and The Howell Mountain Boys (Nov. 23). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA VALLEY FILM FESTIVAL — The ninth annual Napa Valley Film Festival, a five-day festival of independent films, takes place now through Nov. 17 at seven screening venues, including the Archer Hotel, the CIA at Copia, the Uptown Theater in Napa; Lincoln Theater in Napa; and the Cameo Cinema, Native Sons Hall and Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena. The festival’s Sneak Preview Night is Nov. 12 at the Cameo. For details visit napavalleyfilmfest.org.
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB — The Calistoga garden club will meet on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. Darlene Leffler will demonstrate how to use herbs to make gifts. We will meet at the Presbyterian Church. For more information please call 942-6063 or 942-6768.
HEALING FROM NATURAL DISASTER TRAUMA — The Center for Mind Body Medicine will present a free program on healing from trauma from natural disasters will be held from noon to 4 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville. A shorter program will be offered at 7 p.m. for $10. Pre-registration is required, find more at lincolntheater.com or call (707) 480-7436.
CASINO RIANDA — The Rianda House Senior Activity Center holds its rescheduled 10th annual Casino Rianda Texas Hold’em Tournament and fundraiser Friday, Nov. 22, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St., St. Helena, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tournament tickets are $75 ($100 at the door) and include $5,000 in poker chips, dinner and two drink tickets. Dinner is from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
CALISTOGA FIREFIGHTERS BINGO & RAFFLE NIGHT — The annual fundraising event for the Calistoga Firefighers Association will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Napa County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games begin at 6 p.m. Bingo packets are $35 for all 12 games. Great prizes will also be auctioned and raffled off.
THURSDAY, Nov. 14
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
TAI CHI IN THE PARK — Joan Comendant’s Tai Chi in the Park series starts at 10:30 a.m., at Lyman Park, in St. Helena. The free weekly class is geared toward beginners, so just wear comfortable clothes and bring some water. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.
FREE TEXAS HOLD ’EM LESSON — If you don’t know the difference between a straight draw and a straight flush, plan on attending a free Texas Hold ‘Em lesson at Rianda House, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, at 5:30 p.m. The group’s Texas Hold ‘Em fundraiser will be held at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22 at Grace Episcopal Church on Spring Street. RSVP for both events, 963-8555.
FRIDAY, Nov. 15
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
'MATILDA THE MUSICAL' IN NAPA — Kids from throughout the Napa Valley, including St. Helena and Calistoga, will show off their talents when “Matilda,” a joint production of Cafeteria Kids Theater and Napa Valley College Performing Arts, opens Friday, Nov. 8 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa. Performances run Friday-Sunday through Nov. 17. Friday shows are at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, performingartsnapavalley.org.
SATURDAY, Nov. 16
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
PORTRAITURE CLASS WITH DEIRDRE SHIBANO — Calistoga Art Center presents a portraiture class with Deirdre Shibano from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The focus will be on using mediums such as pastel, oil charcoal or acrylic. Work with a live model. Class is $35. RSVP to info@calisotgaartcenter.org or register at http://www.calistogaartcenter.org/deirdre-class.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL — The UpValley Family Center and Nimbus Arts presents its free Dia de los Muertos festival from noon to 4 p.m., at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus on College Ave. Performers will be Baile Folklorico dance company, singer Jazmin Oro and Mariachi Luz do Oro de Berkeley.
ONE-ACT PLAYS AT THE WHITE BARN — Local actors Linda Howard and Richard Pallaziol perform four, one-act plays by various playwrights about couples at key moments in their lives as part of the semi-staged reader’s theater production “Two Can Play That Game,” at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 and 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17 at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena. Tickets are $25 and available at thewhitebarn.org.
A TASTE OF GRACE — Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St, St Helena, hosts "A Taste of Grace" from 5-9 p.m. The evening includes a special production of "The Belle of Amherst," a story celebrating famed poet Emily Dickenson as told by actor Jennifer King, followed by an international celebratory meal with 15 food stations and wines from around the world, all prepared by Chef Grant Showley. Tickets are $75 and available through Eventbrite.com or at the church office.
SUNDAY, Nov. 17
HEROS AND HEROINES OF FAITH — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, at the corner of Myrtle and Berry streets in Calistoga, is continuing its special fall children’s program on Heroes and Heroines of the Faith starting at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Having covered St. Francis and Mother Teresa, the group is moving on to study George and Martha Washington, Florence Nightingale, and Harriet Tubman. Art projects and snacks are provided in this free program open to all. For information, call Millie Pease at (707) 495-5305.
The FRANZ VALLEY MOTHERS CLUB and The KNIGHTS VALLEY LADIES CLUB — Friends and neighbors are invited to Meet, Mingle and Munch at the Fire House - Knights Valley, 16850 Spencer Lane. From 10-11:30 a.m. there will be a Board Meeting of the Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District, and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. COPE overview (Citizens Organizing to Prepare for Emergencies). Meet Scott Newman who has been guiding our COPE efforts; Information about County Emergency Services. Carpooling would be helpful.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 20
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
CALISTOGA COMMUNITIY CHORUS — New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join the Calistoga Chorus each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St. in the Boy Scout room in the back. A concert is scheduled for Dec. 15. Cost is $10 a month, which goes towards music purchase and practice space. For more information go to www.calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.