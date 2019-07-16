UPCOMING in July/August
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “The Secret Life of Pets 2” ends its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, July 18. “The Lion King,” featuring the voices of Donald Glover, Beyoncé and Seth Rogen, opens Friday, July 19. Synopsis: After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. This is a retelling of Disney’s 1994 animated classic of the same name. Rated: PG. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Roy Ayers (July 19-20); Midnight Crush (July 24); Mandy Harvey (July 25); Royal Jelly Jive (July 26-27); and Squirrel Nut Zippers (Aug. 2-3). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
STAND-UP COMEDY — Stand-up comedian Mike Guido performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, on Friday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Summer 2019 Stand-Up Comedy Series. Tickets are $20. Info, thelaughcellar.com.
JEFF BRIDGES AT NAPA’S UPTOWN THEATRE — Actor-musician Jeff Bridges performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Saturday, July 27, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $60-$75. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
CANCER RESEARCH SYMPOSIUM — The 2019 V Foundation Wine Celebration will take place Aug. 1-3 in the Napa Valley, offering three days of wine, food, fun and awareness for cancer research. The Answer for Cancer Research Symposium and Marketplace, which is free and open to the public on a first-come basis, is held Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The V Scientific Advisory Committee, comprised of some of the nation’s leading physicians and research scientists, discuss current advances and discoveries into clinical applications, new diagnostics and alternative treatments for cancer. Info, winecelebration.org.
‘HARDBALL’ PRESENTED IN YOUNTVILLE — The Valley Players present Victoria Stewart’s “Hardball” Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Aug. 2-11 at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Friday shows are at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Synopsis: What happens when news becomes entertainment and politics becomes performance? Virginia Eames, an aspiring political pundit, attempts to negotiate her way through the constantly shifting landscape of cutthroat commentary and learns what it takes to be a star. “Hardball” is a complex exploration of modern-day news and commentary and the maneuverings of those who provide it. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
FIRKIN FEST — Mad Fritz Brewing Co. hosts the inaugural Firkin Fest at the Bale Grist Mill Historic State Park, 3369 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena, from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3. More than 15 small craft production, family-owned breweries will be offering a variety of styles of ales and lagers from bottles, kegs and Firkins. Tickets are $95. Info, madfirkinfest.com.
THURSDAY
July 18
TAI CHI IN THE PARK — Joan Comendant’s Tai Chi in the Park series starts at 10:30 a.m., at Lyman Park, in St. Helena. The free weekly summer class is geared toward beginners, so just wear comfortable clothes and bring some water. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.
CALISTOGA LIONS CLUB —The Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month from 6-10 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Mt. St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Info, 942-6400.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK — Free Concerts in the Park at 6:30 at Pioneer Park with The Boys of Summer, top touring Eagles Tribute band. Bring a picnic dinner or buy one from a local restaurant, and buy a bottle of wine from Storybook Mountain Vineyards or Vermeil Wines when you get to the park.
PFLAG NAPA — The PFLAG Napa support group for Upvalley parents, families and allies of LGBTQ+ people meets on the third Thursday of every month at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane. The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Info, 707-681-1477; info@pflagnapa.org.
FRIDAY
July 19
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SUNSET CINEMA AT CHARLES KRUG WINERY — Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, hosts Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series with showings in July, August and September. The films will screen at sunset on the third Friday of each month. Guests can enjoy Charles Krug wines, pizzas and live music beginning at 6:30 p.m., prior to each showing. The series kicks off with a screening of “Pick of The Litter.” The feature documentary follows a group of puppies on their two-year quest to become guide dogs. Admission is $10. Info, sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.
BARBECUE AND BEER — The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, 2555 Main St., St. Helena, hosts Summer Fun: Barbecue and Beer, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. CIA chefs will prepare an amazing menu of elevated barbecue favorites, and Henhouse Brewery will be on site serving their super-refreshing beers, which you can sip while listening to a live Mariachi band on our Herb Terrace. Tickets are $55. Info, 967-1100.
SATURDAY
July 20
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
MEET THE AUTHORS — Copperfield Books will be hosting not one but four authors from 12:30-3:30 p.m., Saturday, July 20, at 1330 Lincoln St., Calistoga, including Alicia Bien, author of "Evolution of a Wine Drinker," Wendy Chavin, "Lie of the Land," Tom Chorneau, "A Little Scherzo Plays Drytown," and Anthony Correia,"Forever Road."
SUNDAY
July 21
'FROM FEAR TO FORTITUDE' — Rebecca Bell will give a talk about how to face the fear of wildfires at 10:30 a.m., in the Newton Room at St. Helena’s Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. Bell’s timely talk is entitled, “From Fear to Fortitude: Some simple ways to calm your fears of the fire season.” All are welcome.
WEDNESDAY
July 24
CALISTOGA CAREGIVERS — Calistoga Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Calistoga Center, 1307 Washington St., Calistoga. Program is supported by the Area Agency on Aging, Napa/Solano Counties. Info, 258-9080.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
CALISTOGA PLANNING COMMISSION — The Calistoga Planning Commission meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the Calistoga Community Center, at 1307 Washington St.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
