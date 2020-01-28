UPCOMING IN JANUARY/FEBRUARY
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Marriage Story” and “Richard Jewell” end their runs at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Jan. 30. “1917”, starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch, debuts on Friday, Jan. 31. Synopsis: Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers' brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. (Rated R). Coming soon: “Joker” (Feb. 7); “The Irishman” (Feb. 8); “Parasite” (Feb. 10) and “Just Mercy (Feb. 13). Info: CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Larry Carlton (Jan. 31-Feb. 1); Ottman Liebert & Luna Nera (Feb. 6-9); Kellie Fuller (Feb. 12); Avery*Sunshine (Feb. 13-14); Will Downing (Feb. 15-16); Nate Lopez (Feb. 19); The Dales (Feb. 20); Chris Pierce (Feb. 21); Luvplanet (Feb. 22); Aubrey Logan (Feb. 27-28) and Mindi Abair (Feb. 29-March 1). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
VALENTINES FOR VETS — Make handmade Valentines for Yountville Veterans Home residents during a special crafting session at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. The library will provide card-making supplies and ideas, you supply the cheer. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER — The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: The Dance Factory Presents: A Cappella Extravaganza (Feb. 1); Napa Valley Youth Symphony (Feb. 9); film screening “Midway” (Feb. 15); Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (Feb. 16); Milos (Feb. 22); “For the Love of Music” community concert (Feb. 23); Valley Players presents “The Tin Woman” (Feb. 28-March 8); Justin-Siena Theatre presents “Disney’s High School Musical On Stage!” (March 20-29); and comedienne Vicki Lawrence. For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA — The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: Big Head Todd & the Monsters (Jan. 26); Alan Parsons (Feb. 8); Steel Pulse (Feb. 14); Lyle Lovett (Feb. 21); the Doo Wop Project (Feb. 22); and Jefferson Starship (Feb. 28). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third St. in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
NAPA VALLEY RESTAURANT WEEK — Five Calistoga restaurants are participating in Napa Valley Restaurant Week, which runs now through Saturday, Feb. 1. Participating restaurants offer multi-course prix-fixe menus for lunch ($20-$30) and/or dinner ($38-$48). Info, visitnapavalley.com/restaurant_week.
CALISTOGA AMERICAN LEGION MEETING — All veterans are invited to an American Legion meeting Monday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. at the senior housing complex recreation room, 611 Washington St. The Legion meets the first Monday of every month.
CALISTOGA SOUP-ER BOWL — Tickets for the Calistoga Art Center’s 11th Annual Soup-er Bowl fundraiser are on sale now at calistogaartcenter.org or at Funke’s on Lincoln Avenue. The event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday Feb. 8, at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 North Oak St. We are busy making and glazing one-of-a-kind ceramic bowls and the list of local restaurants donating tasty soups is growing. Vote for your favorite, bid on unique auction items, join in on the fun and support your local art center.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held Thursday, Feb. 9, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
FRIDAY, Jan. 31
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
PLAYWRIGHT TERRY BAUM AT COPPERFIELD’S — Join playwright Terry Baum and editor Carolyn Myers for an evening of theatrical and literary entertainment at 5 p.m., at Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Baum is San Francisco’s own slightly world-renowned lesbian playwright, and will read from her new play anthology, “One Dyke’s Theater.” Call 942-1616 for more information.
ARTIST TALK AT SOFIE CONTEMPORARY ARTS — Artist Kate Solari Baker will discuss her work and growing up at Calistoga’s Larkmead Cellars at 5:30 p.m., at Sofie Contemporary Arts, 1407 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Call 942-4231 for more information.
SATURDAY, Feb. 1
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
TULOCAY CEMETERY HISTORY TOUR — Napa County Historical Society hosts a Tulocay Cemetery Walking Tour at 10 a.m. Participants are asked to meet at the Juarez Building (the old cemetery office) at 411 Coombsville Road, Napa. Admission is $15-$20. RSVP encouraged. Info, info@napahistory.org; 707-224-1739; napahistory.org.
ART EXHIBITION OPENING — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, hosts the debut of actress/artist Lucy Liu’s art exhibition “One of These Things Is Not Like the Others” at 5 p.m. An accomplished artist whose work was recently exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore, Liu has created an impressive collection of deeply personal artworks, ranging from large-scale paintings to inventive mixed media works to intricate wood sculptures. The show will be open through April. Admission is $20; free to museum members. Info,napavalleymuseum.org.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 5
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
CALISTOGA COMMUNITY CHORUS — New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join the Calistoga Chorus each Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St. A concert is scheduled for April 26. Cost is $40 for the semester, which goes towards music purchase and practice space. For more information go to calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.