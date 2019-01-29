UPCOMING in February
HAPPENINGS AT THE CAMEO — “The Mule” and “Vice” finish their run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Jan. 31. “On the Basis of Sex”, starring Felicity Jones as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, opens Friday, Feb. 1. Synopsis: “On the Basis of Sex” is inspired by the true story of a young Ginsburg – then a struggling attorney and new mother – who faces adversity and numerous obstacles in her fight for equal rights throughout her career. When Ruth takes on a groundbreaking tax case with her husband, attorney Martin Ginsburg, she knows it could change the direction of her career and the way the courts view gender discrimination. Upcoming films: “Stan & Ollie” (Feb. 8-14); “A Star is Born” (Feb. 22) and “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Feb. 23). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO THE BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Sueños (Jan. 31); Al Jardine (Feb. 1-2); Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra (Feb 7-9); Liz Lokre (Feb. 13); Take 6 (Feb. 14-16); Mark Allen Felton (Feb. 20); Sol Horizon (Feb. 21); and Larry Carlton Quartet (Feb. 22-23). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
YOUNTVILLE INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM FESTIVAL — The second annual Yountville International Short Film Festival (YISFF) on Feb. 7-10 in Yountville will feature more than 100 short films from across the globe. The festival features three pop-up cinemas at The Barrel Room at The Estate Yountville, Bardessono Inn & Resort and Heritage Room at the Community Hall. In partnership with CellarPass.com, the festival’s schedule and tickets are available at YISFF.com.
INTIMATE CANDLELIGHT DINNER AT BALE GRIST MILL — Napa Valley State Parks Association will host an intimate candlelight dinner at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9 in the granary of the Bale Grist Mill. The dinner features farm-to-table organic dishes, grown or produced in the Napa Valley. Tickets are $200 each and it is limited to 48 people. For tickets visit BrownPaperTickets.com.
NAPA BEER MILE — The inaugural Napa Beer Mile, a beer crawl through downtown Napa, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9 from noon-8 p.m. The six participating breweries are St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery, Trade Brewing, Napa Palisades Beer Company, Downtown Joe's Brewery and Restaurant, Stone Brewing Napa, and Tannery Bend Beerworks. Tickets are $35 and entitle Napa Beer Mile goers special pricing at each brewery and a commemorative cap for those who can make it to the end. Info, NapaBeerMile.com; 666-5923.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held Thursday, Feb. 14, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
THURSDAY
Jan. 31
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
NAPA AG PRESERVE EXHIBIT AT COLLEGE —“Napa Ag Preserve, Celebrating 50 Years Stewardship,” is on display through Jan. 31 at the upper valley campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena. Organized by the Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation Fund, this free exhibit tells the history of the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve, including its key players, why and how it was initiated, its major challenges, and its successes of the last 50 years, while also providing a view into its future priorities and anticipated challenges. The show is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon.
FRIDAY
Feb. 1
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
42ND ANNUAL CRAB FEED — Soroptimist International of St. Helena is holding its 42nd Annual Crab Feed, honoring local "sheroes" at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 1 and Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Native Sons Hall. Tickets only are available for $95 for Saturday at sisthelena.org. Proceeds benefit the club's scholarship and grant program.
SATURDAY
Feb. 2
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
SOUP-ER BOWL — The Calistoga Art Center has scheduled the famous, fabulous Soup-er Bowl for 6-9 p.m., in the Cropp Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, Calistoga. As always, there will be soups from more than a dozen Calistoga’s beloved chefs, restaurants, and chefs to sample. And the one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted bowls go home with guests. This year’s auctioneer is Mayor Chris Canning, and the Celebrity Chef for a buy-in-dinner is Sonia Murphy. There will also be silent and live auctions and several great raffle items. The price is $50 a person online at www.calistogaartcenter.org. Questions, donations: 707- 483-0515.
VARSITY VOCALS — Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, hosts the Varsity Vocals International Championship of A Cappella at 7 p.m. The 2019 ICHSA West Semifinal features the top high school a cappella groups from the west region. Tickets are $30. Info, lincolntheater.com.
MONDAY
Feb. 4
CALISTOGA AMERICAN LEGION -- The Calistoga American Legion meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. The meeting location has changed to 611 Washington St., in the new senior housing complex recreation room.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 6
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
To include your event in The Weekly Calistogan community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.