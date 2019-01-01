UP-COMING IN JANUARY:
HAPPENINGS AT THE CAMEO — "Mary Poppins Returns" ends its run on Thursday, Jan. 3 at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena. "Green Book" runs from Friday, Jan. 11 through Thursday, Jan. 17. When Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), a bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx, is hired to drive Dr. Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali), a world-class black pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South, they must rely on "The Green Book" to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for African-Americans. PG-13, 2H 10M. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-41
COMING SOON TO THE BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts include Stealing Shakespeare (Jan. 4); Locals Night (Jan. 8); Vinyl LGBTQ Party with DJ Rotten Robbie (Jan. 9). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA AG PRESERVE EXHIBIT AT COLLEGE —“Napa Ag Preserve, Celebrating 50 Years Stewardship,” is on display Jan. 7-31 at the upper valley campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena. Organized by the Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation Fund, this free exhibit tells the history of the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve, including its key players, why and how it was initiated, its major challenges, and its successes of the last 50 years, while also providing a view into its future priorities and anticipated challenges. The show is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon.
NAPA NEIGHBOR DAYS — More than 200 Napa Valley wineries will offer special discounts, tastings or other benefits to Napa Valley locals throughout the year and are providing an extra-special treat on Saturday, Jan. 12 and Sunday, Jan. 13. For details, visit napaneighbor.com.
THURSDAY
Jan. 3
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
FRIDAY
Jan. 4
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SATURDAY
Jan. 5
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
TUESDAY
Jan. 8
FRIENDS OF THE CALISTOGA LIBRARY — Friends of the Calistoga Library invite you to join us at our next meeting at 2:30 p.m., at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Everyone is welcome!
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 9
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
