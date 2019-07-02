UPCOMING in July
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Late Night” ends its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, July 4. “Aladdin,” starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott, opens Friday, July 5. Synopsis: A kind-hearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true. This is a live-action retelling of Disney’s 1992 animated classic of the same name. Rated: PG. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Nick Colionne (July 5-6); Taimane & Her Trio (July 10); Acoustic Alchemy (July 12-13); Wheeler Coutch (July 17); Roy Ayers (July 19-20); Midnight Crush (July 24); Mandy Harvey (July 25); Royal Jelly Jive (July 26-27); and Squirrel Nut Zippers (Aug. 2-3). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
AN EVENING WITH LYLE LOVETT — Lyle Lovett and His Large Band perform at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Wednesday, July 10, at 8 p.m. Lovett is a singer, songwriter, actor and record producer who has recorded 13 albums and released 25 singles. Tickets are $70-$115. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
FLYNN CREEK CIRCUS — Flynn Creek Circus comes to the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St., Calistoga, July 11-14. Down the rabbit hole we go with Amelia Van Brunt as the magician’s rabbit. Revolutionist bunnies, a sinister magician, a two-headed girl and animal control agents collide in a hilarious quest to get the rabbit back in the hat. Performances are July 11 at 8:30 p.m.; July 12 at 8 p.m.; July 13 at 5 and 8 p.m.; and July 14 at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $12-$27. Info, flynncreekcircus.com.
ELTON JOHN MUSICAL TRIBUTE — “The Rocket Man Show”, a musical tribute to Elton John, comes to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Wednesday, July 17, at 7 p.m. The show includes gorgeous, colorful, and flamboyant costumes actually worn by Elton John, including boots, glasses and jumpsuits from 1973. Tickets are $39-$59. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SUNSET CINEMA AT CHARLES KRUG WINERY — Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, hosts Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series with showings in July, August and September. The films will screen at sunset on the third Friday of each month. Guests can enjoy Charles Krug wines, pizzas and live music beginning at 6:30 p.m., prior to each showing. The series kicks off on Friday, July 19 with a screening of “Pick of The Litter.” The feature documentary follows a group of puppies on their two-year quest to become guide dogs. Admission is $10. Info, sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.
BARBECUE AND BEER — The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, 2555 Main St., St. Helena, hosts Summer Fun: Barbecue and Beer on Friday, July 19, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. CIA chefs will prepare an amazing menu of elevated barbecue favorites, and Henhouse Brewery will be on site serving their super-refreshing beers, which you can sip while listening to a live Mariachi band on our Herb Terrace. Tickets are $55. Info, 967-1100.
THURSDAY
July 4
CALISTOGA 4TH OF JULY PARADE — Celebrate! Napa Valley presents “The Calistoga 4th of July Parade,” at 11 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue. The theme this year is “Celebrating 100 years of tradition.” $500 prize awarded to “Best of Show.” Directly after the parade, the Napa County Fairgrounds will host unlimited carnival rides, contests, games, a live band and at sunset, one of the best fireworks show in the Napa Valley. Pre-sale tickets at celebratenapavalley.org/tickets.
ST. HELENA 4TH OF JULY CONCERT — The Saint Helena Community Band’s 12th annual Independence Day Concert at Lyman Park in St. Helena will begin at 5:30 p.m., with a broad mix of popular tunes, rock ‘n’ roll, Latin, and – of course – patriotic music including familiar Sousa marches. There will also be free A&W root beer floats before and during the concert.
FRIDAY
July 5
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SATURDAY
July 6
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
TUESDAY
July 9
‘GROWING FOR THE BIRDS’ — The Napa County Master Gardeners host the presentation “Growing for the Birds” at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Napa County is home to many feathered friends. You can encourage birds to visit your yard by planting a garden that helps them thrive. What you grow in your garden can attract birds looking for food, water or shelter. Learn about plants that provide safe bird habitats and ways to make your garden more bird friendly. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WEDNESDAY
July 10
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
