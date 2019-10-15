UPCOMING in October
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Hustlers” and “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” wrap up their runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Oct. 17. “Judy,” starring Renée Zellweger, debuts on Friday, Oct. 18. Synopsis: Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Rated PG-13. Upcoming films: “The Addams Family” (Oct. 25). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Greg Adams and East Bay Soul (Oct. 19-20); Nellie McKay (Oct. 24); Dennis Quaid & Jamie James (Oct. 25-26).For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
CINEMA UNDER THE STARS — The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, is hosting a film series every Tuesday through October at 7:30 p.m. Bring a blanket and cozy up with friends and loved ones as you enjoy a different film each week, along with snacks and beverages available for purchase. All movies start at sundown; times may depend on the season. Upcoming films: “Beetlejuice” (Oct. 22); and “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 29). Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY’S ‘THE HAPPY ONES’ — Jean Marie Myatt’s “The Happy Ones,” presented by Upstage Napa Valley, continues through Sunday, Oct. 20 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. It is presented at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m., Sundays. Tickets are $25 general, $15 for students and $20 for groups. For details visit Upstagenapavalley.org or call 341-3278.
SOL FLAMENCO — Experience the fire and passion of Spain with an evening of authentic live flamenco when Sol Flamenco performs at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
TEXAS HOLD'EM POKER TOURNAMENT — A benefit for Rianda House, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, on Friday, Oct. 25, with dinner and practice tables from 5:30-6:30 p.m., tournament from 6:30-9 p.m. Tickets are $75, and $25 for non-players. Visit https://riandahouse.org/CasinoRianda2019/ or call (707) 963-8555.
CELEBRATING THE JOYS OF ELDERHOOD — On Monday, Oct. 28, from 3 - 4:30 p.m., at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., Rianda House and UpValley Village present Dr. Louise Aronson, a renowned geriatrician and author who will share conversation and book signing around her highly acclaimed, book, “Elderhood: Redefining Aging.” The event is free and light refreshments will be provided.
THREE DOG NIGHT AT LINCOLN THEATER — The Grammy-nominated band Three Dog Night performs at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39-$69. Info, lincolntheater.com.
THURSDAY, Oct. 17
TAI CHI IN THE PARK — Joan Comendant’s Tai Chi in the Park series starts at 10:30 a.m., at Lyman Park, in St Helena. The free weekly class is geared toward beginners, so just wear comfortable clothes and bring some water. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB FIELD TRIP — The Calistoga Garden Club is taking a field trip to California Flora Nursery, Calflora, a native plant nursery, located in Fulton. The club will carpool, meeting in the parking lot of the Presbyterian Church at 1:45 p.m. Please be prompt.
CALISTOGA LIONS CLUB —The Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month from 6-10 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Mt. St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Info, 942-6400.
FRIDAY, Oct. 18
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SATURDAY, Oct. 19
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
OLD MILL DAYS — Bale Grist Mill, 3369 St. Helena Highway, hosts Old Mill Days on Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Step back in time and enjoy activities such as corn husking and shelling, wheat threshing, butter making, apple pressing, hand sewing, or rope making. Musicians will gather under the great oak trees all day. Reenactors wear period clothes adding to the experience. Simple outfits are available for children. Admission is $5; children ages 5 and younger are admitted for free. Info, jessica@ncrposd.org; 299-2175.
ALTO MADNESS JAZZ CONCERT — Master bebop alto saxophonist Andrew Speight comes to the Tucker Farm Center for the first time from 4 to 6 p.m. Speight is joined by Calistoga jazz pianist Larry Vuckovich, the seasoned trumpet player Modesto Briseno, bassist Doug Miller, and drummer Austin Harris. Tickets are $25 at brownpapertickets.com or call 774-1672. The Tucker Farm Center is located at 1201 Tucker-Summit Road, Calistoga.
SUNDAY, Oct. 20
HEROS AND HEROINES OF FAITH — St. Luke's Episcopal Church, at the corner of Myrtle and Berry streets in Calistoga, is continuing its special fall children's program on Heroes and Heroines of the Faith starting at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Having covered St. Francis and Mother Teresa, the group is moving on to study George and Martha Washington, Florence Nightingale, and Harriet Tubman. Art projects and snacks are provided in this free program open to all. For information, call Millie Pease at (707) 495-5305.
FREE BANANA SLUG STRING CONCERT — The St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School presents a free children's concert, featuring Airy Larry and Doug Dirt of The Banana Slug String Band, at 11:30 a.m., at Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St. in Calistoga.
JOE GALAMBOS AT THE WHITE BARN — Joe Galambos, Bay Area guitarist recognized for his technical ability and lyricism, will perform at 4 p.m., at The White Barn in St. Helena. Playing in the tradition of Andrea Segovia, Galambos will highlight composers spanning traditional Spanish guitar to Latin jazz, to contemporary classical to works from the Asian continent. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased through brownpapertickets.com.
LEO DAN AT LINCOLN THEATER — Latin American singer-songwriter Leo Dan performs at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Dan has composed more than 3,000 songs, and he has sold more than 55 million records in his career. Tickets are $39-$99. Info, lincolntheater.com.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 23
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
CALISTOGA COMMUNITIY CHORUS — New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join the Calistoga Chorus each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St. in the Boy Scout room in the back. A concert is scheduled for Dec. 15. Cost is $10 a month, which goes towards music purchase and practice space. For more information go to www.calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.
