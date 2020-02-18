UPCOMING IN FEBRUARY/MARCH
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Jojo Rabbit” and “The Gentlemen” end their runs at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Feb. 20. “The Call of the Wild”, starring Harrison Ford, debuts on Friday, Feb. 21. Synopsis: A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon in this telling of the Jack London classic. (Rated PG). Info: CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: The Dales (Feb. 20); Midnight Crush (Feb. 21); Luvplanet (Feb. 22); Acoustic Sunsets (Feb. 23); Aubrey Logan (Feb. 27-28); Mindi Abair (Feb. 29-March 1); The Sorry Lot (March 4); Bob James Trio (March 5-6); Bilal (March 7-8); Tumbledown House (March 13); and Arturo Sandoval (March 14-15). For tickets and additional information, call 707-880-2300. For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER — The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: The Dance Factory Presents: “For the Love of Music” community concert (Feb. 23); Valley Players presents “The Tin Woman” (Feb. 28-March 8); Justin-Siena Theatre presents “Disney’s High School Musical On Stage!” (March 20-29); and comedienne Vicki Lawrence. For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
LYLE LOVETT AT THE UPTOWN THEATER — The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: Lyle Lovett (Feb. 21); the Doo Wop Project (Feb. 22); Jefferson Starship (Feb. 28); Herb Alpert and Lani Hall (Feb. 29); Tower of Power (March 7-8); Michael W. Smith (March 20); and The Mavericks (April 15). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
VIVA! NAPA VALLEY ONLINE AUCTION — UpValley Family Centers’ sixth annual online auction, Viva! Napa Valley, opens for bidding Friday, Feb. 21 at 8 a.m., and remains open through Monday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. Once again, the auction will feature hard-to-get wines and collections, dining events, unique experiences, and vintner hospitality. Info, upvalleyfamilycenters.org/viva.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY PRESENTS ‘TIME STANDS STILL’ — The Upstage Napa Valley Theater Company opens “Time Stands Still,” a play that focuses on the relationship between a photojournalist and her reporter partner, Friday, Feb. 21, Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena at 7:30 p.m. It continues for eight performances through March 8, (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 5 p.m.). Tickets are $15 for students, $20 for groups and $25 general admission. Info, UpStageNapaValley.org; 707-341-3278.
TAROT NIGHT AT COPPERFIELD’S — Every last Thursday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m., discover the message the cards have for you at Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln St., Calistoga. The first of these free events is Thursday, Feb. 27. Call (707) 942-1616 for information.
SOROPTIMIST SUNRISE BINGO — Everyone loves bingo, so please come join your neighbors for an evening of fun and games! Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise is hosting bingo on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St. in St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 for nine games. Hot dogs, chili and beverages available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit UpValley Family Centers and Soroptimist awards.
LUCY LIU ART EXHIBITION — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents actress/artist Lucy Liu’s art exhibition “One of These Things Is Not Like the Others.” An accomplished artist whose work was recently exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore, Liu has created an impressive collection of deeply personal artworks, ranging from large-scale paintings to inventive mixed media works to intricate wood sculptures. The show will be open now through April 26. Admission is $20; free to museum members. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
CALISTOGA SOROPTIMIST CRAB FEST — The 19th annual Soroptimist International of Calistoga Crab Fest will take place from 5-10 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. There will be a crab dinner, live and silent auctions, music and entertainment. Tickets are $80 and can be purchased at http://sicalistoga.org/event/crab-fest-2019/ or call Toni Hunt at (707) 548-3726.
THURSDAY, Feb. 20
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB — The Calistoga Garden Club will meet at 2 p.m., at the Presbyterian Church at 1407 Third St. The subject will be succulents. For more information please call 942-6063 or 942-6768. Visitors are welcome.
FRIDAY, Feb. 21
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
You have free articles remaining.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 4 p.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
SATURDAY, Feb. 22
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
‘MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN’ AT PUC — Pacific Union College presents “Winter — Music on the Mountain” at 4 p.m., at the PUC Church in Angwin. The concert will feature the church’s Rieger organ with Tom Flesher at the console. Free admission.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT CRAB FEED — The Sons and Daughters of Italy, Saint Helena Lodge 2077, presents its Crab Feed Fundraising Dessert Auction and Scholarship Raffle at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St. The no-host bar opens at 6 p.m., dinner is at 7. Besides crab, the dinner includes pasta, salad, bread and wine. Tickets are $70 at shsadi.org.
TUESDAY, Feb. 25
MARDI GRAS FOR BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS — Fat Tuesday at Brasswood in St. Helena to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena & Calistoga starting at 6:30 p.m., at 3111 St. Helena Hwy. The event will feature New Orleans style entertainment, food stations, costumes, and prizes. General admission is $75, $200 for unlimited bar, $500 for VIP Champagne and Oyster service. Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fat-tuesday-at-brasswood-tickets-85539251203.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
CALISTOGA COMMUNITY CHORUS — New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join the Calistoga Chorus each Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St. A concert is scheduled for April 26. Cost is $40 for the semester, which goes towards music purchase and practice space. For more information go to calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.
To include your event in The Weekly Calistogan community calendar contact editor Cynthia Sweeney at editor@weeklycalistogan.com. or submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar.