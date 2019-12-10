UPCOMING IN DECEMBER
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “The Good Liar,” starring Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren, plays Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena. Synopsis: Consummate con man Roy Courtnay has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes. Rated R. Coming soon to Cameo Cinema: “Ford v. Ferarri” (Dec. 13); and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Dec. 20). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Stella Heath (Dec. 12); SonoMusette (Dec. 20); Jessy J – A Christmas Performance (Dec. 21-22); and Kenny G (Dec 27-31). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER — The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, is a comprehensive performing arts center dedicated to the cultural and artistic well being of the Napa Valley. The venue regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: Transcendence’s Broadway Holiday Spectacular (Dec. 14-15); Holiday Film Series “White Christmas” (Dec. 18); and Napa Regional Dance Company’s “The Nutcracker” (Dec. 21-22). For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
MERRIE OLDE CHRISTMAS CAROLERS — Costumed in Dickensian attire, the Merrie Olde Christmas Carolers perform new and unique musical arrangements of beloved holiday songs Thursday, Dec. 12, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 6:30 p.m. Songs are accompanied by the merry sounds of sleigh bells, finger cymbals, tambourines and kazoos. The Merrie Olde Christmas Carolers, the world’s oldest and largest professional caroling organization, has been entertaining and amusing audiences since 1977. The Merrie Olde Christmas Carolers are professional singers and featured artists from opera and theatre companies throughout Northern California. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
MOUNTAIN VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT FUNDRAISER — The Mountain Volunteer Fire Department’s annual party and fundraising event is from 4:30-9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 at Triple S Ranch. Purchase tickets at https://www.mountainvfd.com or call non-emergency (707) 217-1914.
HANDEL’S ‘MESSIAH’ -- Craig Bond’s St. Helena Chamber Singers will give a pair of performances of Handel’s “Messiah” Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m., at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Tickets are $30 at the door; $25 in advance at brownpapertickets.com or the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company.
HOLY ASSUMPTION MONASTERY FUNDRAISER — Holy Assumption Monastery presents an evening of Carols & Canapes, a fundraiser for building a new St. Nicholas House, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19 at The Barn at Indian Springs Resort, 1712 Lincoln Ave. Enjoy complimentary wine and appetizers, live Orthodox Christmas music, a raffle, and mystery door prize with a $35 suggested donation. RSVP to (707) 942-4658 or at https://www.holyassumptionmonastery.com/ by Dec. 11.
WINTER SOLSTICE MEDITATION — Master meditation teacher James Keolker hosts a special Winter Solstice meditation class with Himalayan singing bowls on Friday, Dec. 20, at 9:30 a.m. at the Magnolia Room, 1299 Pine St., St. Helena. All skill levels welcome. The class is free to seniors but reservations are required. Info, 963-8555.
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., on Friday, Nov. 29, from 4-8 p.m. The rink will be open through Dec. 29 on Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-8 p.m. The park will be shining bright with an amazing light display and ice igloos. Come grab a glass of wine, hot toddy or hot chocolate, sit by the fire, and roller skate on the city’s huge roller rink. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
SATURDAY, Dec. 14
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
SUNDAY, Dec. 15
HEROES AND HEROINES OF FAITH — St. Luke’s children’s program has completed its two-month unit on Heroes and Heroines of the faith. Beginning Dec. 1, we will cover Advent and have activities leading to the celebration of Christmas. There will be an epiphany party on Friday, Jan. 3, with a large cake to celebrate the three wisemen warning Joseph and Mary and saving the toddler Jesus. The children’s program is at 10 a.m. weekly from Dec. 1 to Jan. 3. Contact Millie Pease at 707-942-9353.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 18
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
CALISTOGA COMMUNITY CHORUS — New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join the Calistoga Chorus each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St. in the Boy Scout room in the back. A concert is scheduled for Dec. 15. Cost is $10 a month, which goes towards music purchase and practice space. For more information go to www.calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.