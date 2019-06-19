UPCOMING in June/July
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “Echo in the Canyon” ends its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, June 20. “Avengers: Endgame,” starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth, opens Friday, June 21. Synopsis: After the devastating events of “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of their remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe. Rated PG-13. The comedy “Booksmart,” starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, also opens on Friday, June 21. Synopsis: On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night. Rated R. Coming attractions: “The Souvenir” (June 25-27); “Tolkien” (June 26-27); and “Late Night” (June 28-July 4). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Howell Mountain Boys (June 20); Chris Standring (June 21); Jody Watley (June 22); People of Earth (June 25); Guidance Band (June 26); Tom Braxton (June 27); Jon B (June 28-29); Nick Colionne (July 5-6); Acoustic Alchemy (July 12-13); and Roy Ayers (July 19-20).For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ROCK THE RIDE IN YOUNTVILLE — A benefit ride and walk for gun violence prevention, “Rock the Ride” will be held Saturday, June 29, at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. The event includes a three-mile walk, a 10-mile bike ride and a 25-mile bike ride. Rock the Ride is powered by the encouragement of Congressman Mike Thompson and raises both voices and funds for three nonprofit organizations working to end gun violence: Giffords Law Center, Alaina’s Voice Foundation and Moms Demand Action. Registration is $30-$85. Kids 17 and younger ride for free. To sign up, visit rocktheridenapa.com.
WHISKERSMINSTER DOG SHOW — Napa County-based nonprofit Whiskers, Tails and Ferals presents the Whiskersminster Dog Show on Sunday, June 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. All dogs are welcome to participate. Categories include Best Tail Wag; Best Bark; Best Trick and Best Costume. Tickets are $15 and includes lunch. Info, whiskerstailsandferals.org; 258-2287; whiskersandtailsnapa@gmail.com
CALISTOGA 4TH OF JULY PARADE — Celebrate! Napa Valley presents “The Calistoga 4th of July Parade,” at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4 on Lincoln Avenue. The theme this year is “Celebrating 100 years of tradition.” $500 prize awarded to “Best of Show.” Directly after the parade, the Napa County Fairgrounds will host unlimited carnival rides, contests, games, a live band and at sunset, one of the best fireworks show in the Napa Valley. Pre-sale tickets at celebratenapavalley.org/tickets.
ST. HELENA 4TH OF JULY CONCERT — The Saint Helena Community Band’s 12th annual Independence Day Concert at Lyman Park in St. Helena will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, with a broad mix of popular tunes, rock ‘n roll, Latin, and – of course – patriotic music including familiar Sousa marches. There will also be free A&W root beer floats before and during the concert.
FLYNN CREEK CIRCUS — Flynn Creek Circus comes to the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N Oak St., Calistoga, July 11-14. Down the rabbit hole we go with Amelia Van Brunt as the magician’s rabbit. Revolutionist bunnies, a sinister magician, a two-headed girl and animal control agents collide in a hilarious quest to get the rabbit back in the hat. Performances are July 11 at 8:30 p.m.; July 12 at 8 p.m.; July 13 at 5 and 8 p.m.; and July 14 at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $12-$27. Info, flynncreekcircus.com.
THURSDAY
June 20
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB — The Calistoga Garden Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 2:30 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 North Oak St., Calistoga. Newcomers welcome. Info, 942-6063; 942-6768.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
CALISTOGA LIONS CLUB —The Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Mt. St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Info, 942-6400.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK — Free Concerts in the Park at 6:30 at Pioneer Park with The Klipptones, a jazzy Bay Area band performing pop covers from the 1950s to now. Bring a picnic dinner or buy one from a local restaurant, and buy a bottle of wine from Beringer Vineyards or Joseph Cellars when you get to the park.
PFLAG MEETING — All are welcome (18 and older, younger than 18 with an adult). The group provides support for families, allies and people who are LGBTQ; education for ourselves and others about the unique issues and challenges facing people who are LGBTQ; advocacy in our communities to change attitudes, create policies and laws that achieve full equality for people who are LGBTQ. PFLAG has no religious affiliation and it is not a religious organization. The free meeting is held the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 8:30 at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, St. Helena.
FRIDAY
June 21
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Amanda Montell is the author of Wordslut: A Feminist Guide to Taking Back the English Language, a brash, enlightening, and wildly entertaining feminist look at gendered language and the way it shapes us, written with humor and playfulness that challenges words and phrases and how we use them. Meet the author at 6 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books 1330 Lincoln Ave., Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616. The event is free.
SATURDAY
June 22
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Christina Julian is a wine and food columnist and novelist. Her work has appeared in the Washington Post, San Francisco Chronicle, Wine Enthusiast, California Home + Design, Weddings California, and North Bay Biz where she is a monthly columnist. Christina’s debut novel, a romantic comedy called “The Dating Bender,” was a 2017 Best Book Awards finalist. Meet her from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
WEDNESDAY
June 26
CALISTOGA PLANNING COMMISSION — The Calistoga Planning Commission meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the Calistoga Community Center, at 1307 Washington St.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
