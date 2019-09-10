UPCOMING in September
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — “The Peanut Butter Falcon” and “Mike Wallace Is Here” end their runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Sept. 12. “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” starring Cate Blanchett, Judy Greer and Kristen Wiig, debuts on Friday, Sept. 13. Synopsis: A loving mom becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Rated: PG-13. Also playing this week: “Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles” (Sept. 13-16). Upcoming films: “Cold Case Hammarskjöld” (Sept. 17); “Lives Well Lived” (Sept. 18); and “Downton Abbey” (Sept. 20). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Christopher Turner (Sept. 12); Curtis Stigers (Sept. 13-14); Slackers in Paradise (Sept. 18); Marcus Johnson (Sept. 19); Leela James (Sept. 20-21); and Al Di Meola (Sept. 27-29). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
FALL MEDITATION SERIES FOR SENIORS — Dr. James Keolker, a meditation master teacher, offers a fall meditation series specifically for seniors, at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, at 9:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: Sept. 13, Sept. 20, and Sept. 27. The free classes are open to both newcomers and those more experienced in meditation. To RSVP, call 963-8555.
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB — The Calistoga garden club is resuming its meetings, Thursday, Sept. 19. We will meet at a new time, 2 p.m., in the upstairs meeting room of the the Presbyterian Church at 1407 Third St. For more information please call 942-6063 or 942-6768.
DOCTOR’S RESIDENCE’ — Upstage Napa Valley presents “Doctor’s Residence” at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. “Doctor’s Residence” was written by local playwright Richard Uhlig. The play is a humorous memoir about growing up in a small rural Kansas town, where his father was the local doctor. Wine and appetizers will be served. Free admission; donations accepted. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
SUNSET CINEMA AT CHARLES KRUG WINERY — Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, hosts Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series, which concludes on Friday, Sept. 20 with a screening of “Summer ’03,” starring Joey King, Paul Scheer and Andrea Savage. The event opens at 6:30 p.m., with the film shown at sunset. Synopsis: A 16-year-old girl and her extended family are left reeling after her calculating grandmother unveils an array of secrets on her deathbed. Admission is $10. Info, sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.
HYMN SING FESTIVAL AT PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE — Angwin’s Pacific Union College invites the public to join the Hymn Sing Festival, featuring musical numbers on the Rieger organ, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 in the college church, 10 Angwin Ave., Angwin. Organist Malcolm Anderson will be joined in the concert by the PUC Prep School Choir (John Gilley, conductor), the PUC Paulin Center String Ensemble (Linda Marks, conductor) and violinist LeRoy Peterson. A reception follows in the Fireside Room. Free admission. Info, pucchurch.org.
WILDFIRE SAFETY MEETING — Learn how you can prepare for the next wildfire. Representatives from Napa Communities Firewise Foundation, Cal Fire and Napa County Sheriff's Dept. will present and answer questions from 6 - 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Hans Fahden Winery, 4855 Petrified Forest Rd.
DIAMOND MOUNTAIN STABLES EXHIBITION — Join Diamond Mountain Stables for a Show-Jumping Exhibition from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 1296 Diamond Mountain Road, Calistoga. Tickets are $20, ages 7-13 free. Not suitable for children under age 7. Drinks and appetizers by Bellini. RSVP to Jen Gaster, jrgaster@gmail.com, or (310) 272-6001.
THURSDAY, Sept. 12
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
TAI CHI IN THE PARK — Joan Comendant’s Tai Chi in the Park series starts at 10:30 a.m., at Lyman Park, in St. Helena. The free weekly summer class is geared toward beginners, so just wear comfortable clothes and bring some water. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.
ADVANCE SHOWING OF 'DOWNTON ABBEY' — Cameo Cinema proprietor Cathy Buck is hosting an advance showing of the "Downton Abbey" movie at 7 p.m., at the Cameo. Fans of the show can also enjoy a suitably posh afternoon tea at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, right before the 2 p.m. showing. The Cameo is at 1340 Main St. in St. Helena.
LATINO HERITAGE CELEBRATION — The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, invites the community to a cultural celebration at 7 p.m. Celebrate Latino heritage during a performance by Mariachi Jalisco. Foods from Mexico and Latin America will also be shared during this event. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FRIDAY, Sept. 13
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
‘THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA’ — Shakespeare Napa Valley presents the comedy “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15; $10 for NVC students; and $8 for children 12 and younger. Additional shows are Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. Info, shakespearenapavalley.org.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Kabir Singh performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
A SALUTE TO THE EAGLES — Hotel California, an Eagles tribute band, performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, at 8 p.m. For more than two decades, Hotel California has touched the hearts of fans all over the world, by faithfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy award winning sounds of the Eagles. Tickets are $25-$24. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
SATURDAY, Sept. 14
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
CRAFT TO TREASURES SALE — St. Joan of Arc Church, 6404 Washington St., Yountville, hosts its annual Craft to Treasures sale and fundraiser from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Handmade items for sale include handmade cards, birdhouses and garden art.
CELEBRATE MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY — Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park, 3369 Saint Helena Highway North, St. Helena, hosts a Mexican Independence Day celebration from noon-5 p.m. The free event includes mariachi music, dancing, bilingual mill tours, and hands-on crafts activities. Info, 963-2236; napaoutdoors.org; info@napavalleystateparks.org.
CCAT HOSTS CAT BINGO — Calistoga’s Cat Action Team of Napa/Sonoma hosts Cat Bingo from 4-7 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St., Calistoga. Besides bingo, the event includes wine, dinner, refreshments, prizes and a silent auction. Tickets are $45. Info, calicat.org.
SUNRISE HORSE RESCUE’S HARVEST OF HOPE — Sunrise Horse Rescue’s annual Harvest of Hope fundraiser returns to Calistoga’s Blossom Creek Farm on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 4-9 p.m. There will be silent and live auctions, a concert by Philip Claypool, dinner by Elaine Bell Catering, and horseback acrobatics courtesy of the Tambourine Vaulters. Tickets ($225) are available at sunrisehorserescue.org.
TAMBER BEY HOLDS FUNDRAISER — Tamber Bey’s Sundance Ranch in Calistoga hosts a fundraiser benefiting the Arabian Horsemens Distress Fund on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6-10 p.m. Tickets ($250) include dinner, wine, a meet-and-greet with horses, and details about the fund, which was established in 2005 when Arabian horse trainer Ron Copple was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
MADS TOLLING TRIO AT THE WHITE BARN — The Mads Tolling Trio performs at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena at 8 p.m. The versatile trio led by Danish-American violinist Mads Tolling will lead the audience through a kaleidoscope of genres, from new covers of the American songbook standards to Latin jazz winners, to blues, and swing. Tickets ($30) may be purchased at brownpapertickets.com. Info, 987-8225.
DINNER AT THE RANCH — Connolly Ranch hosts its ninth annual Dinner at the Ranch from 6-10 p.m. at the nonprofit’s ranch outside Napa at 3141 Browns Valley Road. There will be a farm-to-table dinner, local wines, an honest-to-goodness honky-tonk band from Texas, and a live auction to support Connolly Ranch’s educational programs. Tickets are $195. Info, connollyranch.org.
SUNDAY Sept. 15
CALISTOGA COMMUNITIY CHORUS — New members and all levels of singers are welcome to join the Calistoga Chorus each Sunday from 1:30 - 3:45 p.m. at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St. A concert is scheduled for Dec. 15. Cost is $10 a month, which goes towards music purchase and practice space. For more information go to www.calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.
TUESDAY Sept. 17
CASCADA DE FLORES — Cascada de Flores have been re-imagining Mexican traditions for years and bring their show “The Treasures of Aquiles” to the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 4:30 p.m. Sing, dance and play with Cascada de Flores during this family-friendly show. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
CALISTOGA CITY COUNCIL — The Calistoga City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Calistoga Community Center, at 1307 Washington St.
WEDNESDAY Sept. 18
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
