UPCOMING in May
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO — The Cameo Cinema will host the 10th annual Family Film Festival of Napa Valley May 24-27. This year’s festival features five kid-friendly films, workshops, and chances to meet big cats and other exotic rescue animals. All events are $5 or less, and many are free. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
BOTTLEROCK’S VINES & VIBES BENEFIT — Tickets, at $1,000 per person, are on sale for Vines & Vibes, the fifth annual Do It For The Love benefit dinner and concert from 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Meadowood Napa Valley. The annual benefit includes an evening of cocktails and Napa Valley wines paired with dinner prepared by Meadowood estate chef Alejandro Ayala, and features live performances by Do It For The Love founder and musician Michael Franti, along with special guests Vintage Trouble, Midland, The War and Treaty, and Skylar Grey.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
THURSDAY
May 23
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
FRIDAY
May 24
FOURTH FRIDAY WINE TASTING -- Taste wine and peruse the information and gift shop at the Calistoga Welcome Center. This month, enjoy wines from Dutch Henry Winery and Maldonado Family Vineyards. Cost is $5 per person. Proceeds support the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund.
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY TO PRESENT ‘SYLVIA’ — Upstage Napa Valley presents “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney, a comedy about the role a stray rescue dog named Sylvia plays in igniting meaning and intimacy in the lives of Greg and Kate, a middle-aged couple pondering the opportunities left by their recently empty-nested home. Directed by Sharie Renault, the play continues through May 24, 25 and 26. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinee is at 5 p.m. All performances are held at Grace Episcopal Church’s Newton Hall, 1314 Spring Street, St Helena. For online tickets visit UpStageNapaValley.org or reserve at will-call by calling 707-341-3278.
SATURDAY
May 25
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
MONDAY
May 27
'SIP N CYCLE' BICYCLE WINERY TOUR -- Take a guided bicycle tour of the smaller family-owned wineries of Calistoga between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., starting at Logvy Park. Cost is $159 per person. Info, GetawayAdventures.com.
WEDNESDAY
May 29
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
THURSDAY
May 30
BOCCE AND WINE -- The Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa will partner with Clif Family Winery for a laid-back afternoon of bocce and wine at 3-5 p.m. at the hotel bocce court. Teams will be organized from interested hotel guests, friends of Clif Family Winery, and members of the community. There will be prizes, wine and snacks. Admission is free. RSVP at Eventbrite.com.
To include your event in The Weekly Calistogan community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.