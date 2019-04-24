UPCOMING in May
HAPPENINGS AT THE CAMEO — “Hotel Mumbai” concludes its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, April 25. “The Mustang,” starring Matthias Schoenaerts, Jason Mitchell and Bruce Dern, opens on Friday, April 26. Synopsis: The story of Roman Coleman, a violent convict, who is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program involving the training of wild mustangs. Coming attractions: “Captain Marvel” (April 26-28); “Babette’s Feast” (April 30); “Amazing Grace” (April 30-May 2). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: The White Blinds (April 25); Keiko Matsui (April 26-27); Road Eleven (April 30); Hunka Hunka Hula Revue (May 1); Kaleo (May 2); and Kenny Lattimore & the Eric Reed Trio (May 3-4). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
2019 GIVE!GUIDE ORIENTATION — Napa Valley CanDo hosts an orientation on Thursday, May 2, for Napa County nonprofits considering applying to participate in the 2019 Give!Guide. The meeting will be held at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., Saint Helena, from 3:30-5 p.m. Nonprofits must send one or two representatives. If a representative does not attend, that nonprofit is ineligible to apply this year. Info, nvcando.org.
COUNTY FAIR & FIESTA — The Fair & Fiesta at The Napa County Fairgrounds May 3—May 5 is a throwback to the more traditional county fair experience with carnival, classroom safari and their wild animals, competitive entries in youth, arts, photography, gardening & farming, and the Napa Valley Olive Oil Competition, also Mexican bull riding on Sunday afternoon with a mariachi band and a Ballet Folklorico performance. Ages 5 and under are free. Visit celebratenapavalley.org for more.
ANNUAL BALE MILL PANCAKE BREAKFAST — The Annual Bale Mill Pancake Breakfast will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Bale Grist Mill, located on Highway 29 between St. Helena and Calistoga. Pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee and milk will be served. The breakfast is sponsored by Napa Valley State Parks Association. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children, 10 to 17 and children younger than 10 eat free. Cal Fire will be there with one of their fire trucks. Everyone is welcome.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
THURSDAY
April 25
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
LUNAFEST FILM FESTIVAL — Lunafest, a mini-film festival championing women in film, will be held at 6 p.m., at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in Napa. Event is sponsored by Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise. Tickets, $55 available at lunafest.org.
FRIDAY
April 26
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
NO KID HUNGRY BENEFIT DINNER IN CALISTOGA — Individual event tickets are available for a benefit dinner at Calistoga’s Tamber Bey Winery that is part of the third annual CLIF CampoVelo Napa Valley. Reservations for the Gala Dinner are available at $225 per person and limited to 80 guests. For more information and the weekend itinerary, visit campo velo.com.
SATURDAY
April 27
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
SPRING LUNCHEON & CARD PARTY — Bring your friends for a fun afternoon of lunch, cards, or table games, at noon, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St. in Calistoga. There will be drawings, table prizes and door prizes. Doors open at 11:30. For tickets, $25 per person, call Cathy Keag, 738-9547. The event is sponsored by the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Women.
‘SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE SPEEDWAY’ — Individual event tickets are now available for the third annual CLIF CampoVelo Napa Valley bicycle race event taking place at the Calistoga Speedway race car track. A full-on bicycle party will take place Saturday night at the Speedway, and tickets are $35, and $15 for those 20 and younger, and can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com/event/4099348.
SUNDAY
April 28
MOUNTAIN FIRE DEPARTMENT BREAKFAST — A tri-tip, eggs and pancakes breakfast to fund wildland firefighting equipment for the Mountain Volunteer Fire Department from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 5198 Sharp Road, Calistoga. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12. visit mountainvfd.com for more information.
RALLY4RIANDA CAR SHOW AT LYMAN PARK — Classic and exotic cars and trucks will be displayed from noon- 3 p.m., at St. Helena’s Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., at the annual Rally4Rianda. This is a fundraiser for St. Helena’s Rianda House Senior Activity Center. Festivities include virtual reality games, a magician, live music, and portraits by Mayor Geoff Ellsworth. Free admission. Info, riandahouse.com; 963-8555.
MONDAY
April 29
BENEFIT FOR AUREOLE HORSE RANCH — A benefit for Aureole Horse Rescue Ranch at 5 p.m., at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena. Tickets are $25 and includes the new movie “The Mustang,” bites from Trinchero Winery, and a glass of wine from Maldonado Winery. Tickets at CameoCinema.com.
WEDNESDAY
APRIL 24
CALISTOGA CAREGIVERS — Calistoga Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Calistoga Center, 1307 Washington St., Calistoga. Program is supported by the Area Agency on Aging, Napa/Solano Counties. Info, 258-9080.
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
