UPCOMING IN JANUARY:
HAPPENINGS AT THE CAMEO — “Green Book” finishes Thursday, Jan. 17 at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena. “Mary Queen of Scots” opens Friday, Jan. 18. Synopsis: Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary Stuart defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne. But Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth I. Each young Queen beholds her sister in fear and fascination. Rivals in power and in love, and female regents in a masculine world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence. Screenings later this month: “The Favourite” (Jan. 23-24); “The Mule” (Jan. 25-31); and “Vice” (Jan. 26-31). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO THE BLUE NOTE — Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Peter Harper (Jan. 17); Anthony David (Jan. 18-19); Cassandra Wilson (Jan. 25-26); Myron McKinley Trio (Jan. 30); Sueños (Jan. 31); and Al Jardine (Feb. 1-2).For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL— Experience an illuminating art walk during the season of lights in downtown Napa now through Sunday, Jan. 20. This festival creates stunning artwork as light displays are projected onto a variety of buildings throughout Downtown Napa. Original art works will light up the night sky for one week in this unique display. The festival runs Thursday from 6-9 p.m., and Friday-Sunday from 6-10 p.m.Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
NAPA VALLEY RESTAURANT WEEK — Napa Valley Restaurant Week is from Jan. 20-27 at restaurants throughout the Napa Valley. Multi-course prix-fixe menus are offered at more than 30 restaurants for both lunch ($20) and dinner ($36 or $46). To view complete list go to visitnapavalley.com.
NAPA AG PRESERVE EXHIBIT AT COLLEGE —“Napa Ag Preserve, Celebrating 50 Years Stewardship,” is on display through Jan. 31 at the upper valley campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena. Organized by the Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation Fund, this free exhibit tells the history of the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve, including its key players, why and how it was initiated, its major challenges, and its successes of the last 50 years, while also providing a view into its future priorities and anticipated challenges. The show is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon.
THURSDAY
Jan. 17
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB — The Calistoga Garden Club meets the third Thursday of the month, at 2:30 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 North Oak St., Calistoga. Newcomers welcome. Info, 942-6063; 942-6768.
CALISTOGA LIONS CLUB —The Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month, from 6-10 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Mt. St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Info, 942-6400.
LENGTHEN AND STRENGTHEN CLASS — Instructor Karen Mann leads a Hatha yoga and fitness class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For adults of all fitness levels. No registration required; fee is $5.
CALISTOGA ROTARY CLUB — Meetings are held every Thursday at noon in the Tucker Room at the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, 2025 Grant St. Each week features a different speaker. Info, calistogarotary.org.
TECH APPOINTMENTS — Need some help with your computer, phone, or tablet? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, laura.balleza@countyofnapa.org.
FRIDAY
Jan. 18
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
PWR!MOVES — Certified senior trainer Joan Comendant leads this free movement class for those living with Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor or balance issues at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 1 p.m. every Friday. The goal of this class is to enhance motor, cognitive, and emotional functions and daily quality of life. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
TAI CHI — Certified senior exercise trainer Joan Comendant leads a free Tai Chi class at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., at 2 p.m. every Friday. In this class, a combination of slow, meditative movements aids relaxation, balance, stress reduction and posture, giving participants a total body workout. No registration required. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
SOROPTIMIST BINGO IN JANUARY — Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise hosts bingo at the Native Sons Hall, Spring Street, St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 for nine games. St. Helena Fire Chief John Sorensen will be the bingo caller. Hot dogs, chili and beverages available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit Rianda House and Soroptimist awards.
SATURDAY
Jan. 19
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Find fresh local produce and artisan wares at the weekly Calistoga Farmers Market at Sharpsteen Plaza at 1235 Washington St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
WOMEN’S MARCH NAPA VALLEY — The third annual Women’s March Napa Valley will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m., in Napa. The theme is “Truth to Power.” Beginning at 9 a.m., marchers will gather in front of Napa City Hall, 955 School St., and begin marching down School Street to Third Street at 9:30 a.m. The program begins at 10 a.m. on the stage located on the street in front of the Napa County Hall of Justice at 1125 Third St. in downtown Napa.
STORYTIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., holds a weekly storytime for children at 11 a.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/Calistoga; 942-1616.
ADULT GUITAR WORKSHOP — Join Dan Willinger for free, small-group, beginner-focused guitar workshops at the Calistoga Library. Build your skills and knowledge, learn how to practice at home, and work on everything from chord shapes and simple songs to reading music notation and tablature. Adults meet third Saturday of the month, 10-11 a.m. Limit of six students per workshop, so register in advance by calling the library at 942-4833.
ABSTRACT LANDSCAPE PAINTING FOR BEGINNERS — Calistoga Art Center's longtime instructor Karen Lynn Ingalls will be hosting Abstract Landscape Painting for Beginners from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Calistoga Motor Lodge. No experience necessary and all materials will be provided. RSVP at http://bit.ly/2ECD2v0.
NATIVE SONS & DAUGHTERS CRAB FEED — The 38th Annual Crab Feed, presented by the Calistoga Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West chapters. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 7:30 in the Butler Pavilion at the Napa County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $60 per person. Info, calistoganativesons.org.
OAT HILL MINE TRAIL HIKE — The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District is sponsoring a night hike on the Oak Hill Mine Trail at 5:30 p.m. Come see the Napa Valley under the light of the nearly full moon. Meet at the base of the Oat Hill Mine Trail at the intersection of Silverado Trail and Lincoln Avenue.
SUNDAY
Jan. 20
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 24
INTERCAMBIO — Practice English or Spanish and help other learners in a friendly atmosphere at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants speak half the time in English and half in Spanish. Beginners welcome. Info, 942-4833.
Practique Inglés o Español y ayude a los otros que están aprendiendo en un ambiente amable. Los participantes hablan la mitad del tiempo en Inglés y la otra en Español. Principiantes son bienvenidos. Todos los miércoles, 6:30- 7:30 p.m. a la Biblioteca de Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.
