Third annual ‘Loco-Motion’ Vine Trail fundraiser is March 21

The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition announces its third annual “Loco-Motion” fundraising event with the theme “Let’s Do It!” as in “let’s build the Vine Trail!”

The event will be held 5:30-10 p.m., Saturday, March 21 at Freemark Abbey/Roadhouse 29, 3022 St. Helena Highway North in St. Helena.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Vine Trail supports an active lifestyle and “Loco-Motion” embraces that concept with a reception at the historic Freemark Abbey Winery filled with games, movement, opportunities for one-of-a-kind outdoor excursions and more. Dinner, served in the adjacent Roadhouse 29 restaurant, will be followed by a lively fund-a-need. The evening wraps up with dancing.

Funds raised will support construction of the St. Helena to Calistoga section of the Vine Trail slated to be completed by 2022. This year’s event honors longtime Vine Trail supporters Kara Lind, pastry chef and CEO of Kara’s Cupcakes and co-owner and husband, Michael Lind.