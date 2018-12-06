Giant flying reindeer, decorated golf carts, Santa Claus and his helpers, trucks lit up like Las Vegas marquees ... it could mean only one thing, the Calistoga Lighted Tractor parade.
While local Calistogans strategically staked out their chairs along the sidewalk the day before, thousands more from across the Bay Area came to join them along Lincoln Avenue on a chilly night to watch and cheer the holiday spectacle Dec. 1.
This year there was a tie for Best of Show between Romeo Vineyards & Cellars (also a winner last year) and St. Helena FFA. Pre-1960 Tractor went to Copper Cane LLC.; 1960-Present Tractor went to Sakai General Engineering; Safari West won best Pre-1960 Utility Vehicle or Truck, and 1960-Present Utility Vehicle or Truck went to Perata Vineyards.
Earlier that day, more than 60 booths at the Christmas Faire at the Napa County Fairgrounds offered everything from home spun wool to organically grown olive oil, to jewelry and gourmet chocolates.
Hot chocolate was in surprisingly large demand during this, the first year that students from the high school culinary program helped run the food concessions, but “We were prepared,” said Ed Burke, director of food services for the school district. During the day they went through about 70 hot dogs and 80 pulled pork sandwiches. “We had planned for about 100. We’re killing it right now,” Burke said.
Mark your calendars for the next Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
