Three ‘mules’ walk through Napa Valley, on their way to nowhere

Earlier this month, John Sears, 72, and his two mules, Little Girl and Ethyl, were spotted in downtown St. Helena walking along the Napa Valley Wine Train tracks, headed north.

Collectively, the trio is known as “The Three Mules,” and they have spent the last several decades walking through the western United States, including Texas, Arizona, Nevada and California.

According to their website, 3mules.com, Sears calls himself “Mule” or “Monk,” and they practice an “age-old nomadic lifestyles which our ancestors have practiced for thousands of years.”

Their routine is much the same each day, as detailed on the website: “We get up in the morning off the ground, take a look at our animal companions, bid them a good morning, fix some breakfast, usually oatmeal or rice and vegetables or maybe some ground nuts, very simple and basic, nothing fancy. Then the monk packs up the mules and we are on our way in any one of four directions, spending the day walking in the light with love, respect and reverence for this Earth and the web of life one step at a time.”