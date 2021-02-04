Tickets on sale now for Calistoga Soroptimist Crab Feed Drive-Thru

Join Soroptimist International of Calistoga for a Drive-Thru 20th Annual Crab Fest & Raffle on Saturday, March 6.

Because of limited service capacity, only 200 dinners are avilable. Tickets are $75 and all purchases must be made online at www.sicalistoga.org. Call (707) 548-3726 with questions.

At the time of purchase, you will choose a pick-up time for your packaged meal. Each meal includes a generous portion of crab (3 lbs.), cocktail sauce, Caesar salad, manicotti pasta with instructions for re-heating, dinner roll and Strawberry Cream cake for dessert. The drive-thru location will be behind Cal Mart on First Street, one block from downtown Calistoga.

"We are heart-broken that we are unable to host an in-person event due to the current global pandemic in this, our 20th anniversary year. However, with the overwhelming economic and educational needs of the women and girls who are supported by our programs, the members of SI Calistoga are determined to find a way to continue to provide the necessary funding in this historically challenging time," the Soroptimists said in a statement.

