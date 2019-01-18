Try 1 month for 99¢
Hand-made bowls at the Soup-er Bowl

The Feb. 2 Soup-er Bowl ticket includes a handmade bowl, such as these from the 2015 event. In addition, supporters can bid on numerous items in both the silent and the live auctions.

 Tom Stockwell, Star

The famous, fabulous Soup-er Bowl is fast approaching on Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Cropp Building, the Fairgrounds, Calistoga.

As always, there will be soups from more than a dozen of Calistoga's beloved chefs, restaurants, and chefs to sample using the one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted bowls (by the CAC ceramics instructor and volunteers) which you get to take home with you.

Auctioneer this year is Mayor Chris Canning, and the Celebrity Chef for a buy-in-dinner is Sonia Murphy.

There will be silent and live auctions and several great raffle items.

The price is $50 a person; tickets on sale now online at

www.calistogaartcenter.org. or purchase at FUNKE's on Lincoln Ave using cash or check.

Remember that Soup-er Bowl, this year held the night before some big guys beat each other up on the field, always sells out. Get your tickets sooner then later.. 

Questions, donations: 707 483-0515 or email; info@calistogaartcenter.org

