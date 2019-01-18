The famous, fabulous Soup-er Bowl is fast approaching on Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Cropp Building, the Fairgrounds, Calistoga.
As always, there will be soups from more than a dozen of Calistoga's beloved chefs, restaurants, and chefs to sample using the one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted bowls (by the CAC ceramics instructor and volunteers) which you get to take home with you.
Auctioneer this year is Mayor Chris Canning, and the Celebrity Chef for a buy-in-dinner is Sonia Murphy.
There will be silent and live auctions and several great raffle items.
The price is $50 a person; tickets on sale now online at
www.calistogaartcenter.org. or purchase at FUNKE's on Lincoln Ave using cash or check.
Remember that Soup-er Bowl, this year held the night before some big guys beat each other up on the field, always sells out. Get your tickets sooner then later..
Questions, donations: 707 483-0515 or email; info@calistogaartcenter.org