Tim Carl's wine trends to watch in 2021

Another complication is that wine is not sold only into each channel at the same price. Wine can be sold directly to consumers (DTC) from a tasting room or online but is also sold to retail and restaurant accounts or through massive distribution channels, each of which has different revenue implications for the producer.

For example, selling wine directly to the end user makes a winery the most money per bottle, whereas selling to a distributor makes them much less. It’s quite common that a wine that sold for $100 at a tasting room is purchased by a restaurant for $66 or bought by a distributor for only $50.

That is one reason most small wineries prefer to sell DTC. However, money is not the only driver here. If a winery can build a relationship with a wine-drinker then they might build a lasting bond. In the past such lasting bonds were possible with restaurants, retail and distributors, but over the last decade — and turbo-charged by 2020 — the fluidity in the labor market and the turnover of businesses is mind-boggling. Having a customer that you can hold onto for more than a year or two is exceedingly valuable and increasingly rare.