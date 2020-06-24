Time for the annual Calistoga Community Awards nominations

2019 Chamber awards

The 2019 Calistoga Chamber of Commerce Community Award honorees from left, Erik Mendoza-Cuencas, Nancy Nancy Putney-Abernathy, Karen Verzosa, Barbara Korte, Rose Beck, Jim Barnes, Steve Flynn, Mike Swanton, Carol Bush, and Mimi Gatens (for Rita Gatens). 

 Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan

It is once again time for the Annual Calistoga Community Awards nominations.

Each year the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce asks the community to submit nominations for individuals and businesses that exemplify giving within the community. A committee of chamber board members and residents review the nominations and make selections.

The chamber then has the honor of coordinating the awards ceremony, an opportunity to recognize and applaud Calistoga’s best, who selflessly give back to their community. Due to COVID-19 this year’s ceremony will be held virtually on Aug. 26.

The categories for nominations are for Citizen of the Year; Volunteer of the Year; Business of the Year; Non-Profit Organization of the Year; and the Gary Barrett Lifetime Achievement Award.

Follow this link to view the criteria for each award category and to submit your nominations, or go to https://chamber.visitcalistoga.com/.

