It is once again time for the Annual Calistoga Community Awards nominations.

Each year the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce asks the community to submit nominations for individuals and businesses that exemplify giving within the community. A committee of chamber board members and residents review the nominations and make selections.

The chamber then has the honor of coordinating the awards ceremony, an opportunity to recognize and applaud Calistoga’s best, who selflessly give back to their community. Due to COVID-19 this year’s ceremony will be held virtually on Aug. 26.

The categories for nominations are for Citizen of the Year; Volunteer of the Year; Business of the Year; Non-Profit Organization of the Year; and the Gary Barrett Lifetime Achievement Award.

Follow this link to view the criteria for each award category and to submit your nominations, or go to https://chamber.visitcalistoga.com/.