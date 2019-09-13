Berkeley photographer Toby Kahn will bring a collection of his work to Blackbird of Calistoga, with a reception on Saturday, Sept. 28.
A well-recognized artist, Kahn’s work is displayed in the Chicago Art Institute, Getty Art Museum, MOMA NY, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, his alma mater San Francisco Art Institute, and in numerous private collections throughout the country.
Like so many people who come to California for further education, Kahn came West from his native New York City where he had studied photography with the notable Arthur Freed at Pratt Institute. His San Francisco Art Institute days were mentored by some of the most outstanding teachers at the time in the art of photography. Completing his BFA in 1972, Kahn chose to stay West, and has lived and worked in the Bay Area since.
The collection at Blackbird features three distinct areas of Kahn’s work: rodeos, shadow play and flowers, and translucency. All three categories have been explored with the same 35 mm camera and single lens that captured his creative mind almost 50 years ago. Diverse subject matter that all bear his signature love of texture, shadow, space and light.
Blackbird introduces Kahn from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 28. The artist will give a presentation of his work at 6 p.m., and the wine reception is open to all.