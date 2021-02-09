Treats for our hearts and overall well-being

Valentine's Day is a many-splendored thing — everything from a love fest for some to an overrated Hallmark holiday for others.
Still, I have always really enjoyed it. Of course there is the "love" piece that is complicated, but the hearts and colors of pink, violet and magenta and the kind of over-the-top flowery madness that has always delighted me.
Then there are the smells … rose, jasmine, sandalwood, patchouli, violet, and the fact that many essential oils are considered aphrodisiacs just kind of lassos them into the mix.
Over the years I have spent Valentine’s Days single, coupled, lonely, happy and even distraught. Growing up, "The Great Valentine" always put a fancy box of chocolate at the foot of my bed while I was sleeping and upon waking it felt like magic. It is probably why, to this day, it holds a special promise for me. It is also why my children find the same when they wake up on Valentine’s Day.
I’ve always felt moved to make some special elixirs this time of year just for pleasure. Adding beet root powder to a milk bath makes the water a lovely shade of peony pink — naturally. Sprinkle rose petals (fresh or dried) on top and it is a delectable "soup" to immerse yourself in. I also like to dye body/massage oils with alkanet root to turn them a gorgeous color of ruby red — naturally. Red dye #5 has no place in my alchemy cupboard — and really — who needs it? Nature does a very good job on her own.
For obvious reasons, Valentine’s Day makes me think of the heart, the one beating in the center of our chests. I love the idea of nurturing one’s very own heart. Not just because of palpitations or high blood pressure but specifically to show oneself and one’s heart some tender loving care, on the regular. One oil I make is called Anahata Heart Oil. Anahata is the sanskrit word for the heart chakra and means "unbound." Sounds nice and spacious to me. The opposite of the tension and tightness we can feel in our chest when stressed out. This oil contains Neroli (made of orange blossoms with a sweet scent, sedative effect and the gift of calling in positivity). Lavender (to reduce muscle pain, boost immunity and reduce stress). Rose geranium (to provide emotional stability) and rose quartz gem elixir (for the vibration of love and to open, soften and soothe the heart). It smells like a meadow of blooming flowers and when I make it bees come buzzing around the screen of the window. Garnering the attention of these precious pollinators feels like a "high five" to me.
Another creation I have worked on is Heart Balm. It is a rosy salve with a dusting of crushed rose petals on top. Rose essential oil is associated with and supports the heart, especially in relation to love and grief. The impetus for this product was a friend that had suffered a miscarriage and it felt so sad I had no words. I could only create and offer and hope she would get some relief by rubbing it on and blessing her own hurting heart. Over the years I have received phone calls and emails from people that have found relief in their sorrows by smoothing some on. Others have used it when they had a physical problem with their heart and they just wanted to bolster it up a bit and give it some attention, sort of like a "hey I see you and appreciate what you do." I had one massage therapist tell me she used it as a barrier to protect her own heart each day as she worked with the energy of others.
I believe if we make Valentine’s Day about doing some achievable, kind thing for ourselves it can be a nice, comfortable, day no matter what situation we find ourselves in. I’m not talking grandiose — more like rubbing a lovely scented body oil on your hands (after washing them) or your feet before bed and thanking them for all they do for you. Filling the tub with warm water and adding epsom or sea salt (for relaxation and detoxification), a few drops of essential oil (4-5 of lavender for example to calm & balance), and some coconut or olive oil to moisturize your skin (effortlessly) while you soak. If you did want to get yourself a gift you might try a silk pillowcase — I love mine! It is wonderful to spritz a bit of chamomile aroma mist or hydrosol on to prepare for winding down in the evening and then clicking on some twinkly lights and/or a salt lamp for the full relaxation effect.
Enjoying this holiday with others can be great. However, treating yourself can also be satisfyingly dependable and it may just become a habit. In the lyrics of a catchy Keb' Mo' song he says — just remember, you can love yourself — and he is right.
WATCH NOW: AMERICANS DO NOT WANT THOUGHTLESS GIFTS FOR VALENTINE'S DAY
SEE PHOTOS OF VINTAGE VALENTINE CARDS
Anna Wingfield is a certified aromatherapist. Over the last 20 years she has enjoyed crafting products from Mother Nature’s bounty with her business Napa Valley au Naturel. She can be found at the Napa, Saint Helena and Calistoga farmers markets, and has an Etsy shop online.