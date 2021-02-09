Treats for our hearts and overall well-being

For obvious reasons, Valentine’s Day makes me think of the heart, the one beating in the center of our chests. I love the idea of nurturing one’s very own heart. Not just because of palpitations or high blood pressure but specifically to show oneself and one’s heart some tender loving care, on the regular. One oil I make is called Anahata Heart Oil. Anahata is the sanskrit word for the heart chakra and means "unbound." Sounds nice and spacious to me. The opposite of the tension and tightness we can feel in our chest when stressed out. This oil contains Neroli (made of orange blossoms with a sweet scent, sedative effect and the gift of calling in positivity). Lavender (to reduce muscle pain, boost immunity and reduce stress). Rose geranium (to provide emotional stability) and rose quartz gem elixir (for the vibration of love and to open, soften and soothe the heart). It smells like a meadow of blooming flowers and when I make it bees come buzzing around the screen of the window. Garnering the attention of these precious pollinators feels like a "high five" to me.

Another creation I have worked on is Heart Balm. It is a rosy salve with a dusting of crushed rose petals on top. Rose essential oil is associated with and supports the heart, especially in relation to love and grief. The impetus for this product was a friend that had suffered a miscarriage and it felt so sad I had no words. I could only create and offer and hope she would get some relief by rubbing it on and blessing her own hurting heart. Over the years I have received phone calls and emails from people that have found relief in their sorrows by smoothing some on. Others have used it when they had a physical problem with their heart and they just wanted to bolster it up a bit and give it some attention, sort of like a "hey I see you and appreciate what you do." I had one massage therapist tell me she used it as a barrier to protect her own heart each day as she worked with the energy of others.