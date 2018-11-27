Try 3 months for $3

A Bit of BGC

Ohana: It means family. Here's to one successful BGC family meal -- during Thanksgiving week, we had a beautiful staff-and-kids feast with everyone gathered around one huge table. The kids were so amazed that the “fancy” setting and delicious meal were for them, not for the grown-ups or for a fundraiser! "Can we just have this every year...or how about every day?"

Also that week, Calistoga Rec and the Clubhouse joined efforts to host a three-day Thanksgiving Basketball Camp that kept the gym bustling with skill-building and fun through those smoky days. At the end of Wednesday’s camp we ran a Turkey Giveaway that was a blast and resulted in a free turkey going home with a second grader, a fourth grader, and an eighth grader who won the most free-throw basketball points in their age group.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga has two sites in Calistoga: The Clubhouse at 1401 N. Oak Street (707-709-6950) and the Teen Center at 1505 Grant Street (707-339-0994). We always welcome questions, new members, and volunteers!

