Despite the sight of people walking around in period costumes like they were their everyday clothes, a huge water wheel turning an enormous flour mill, and a curious man in a top hat decorating eggs, the most unusual sight at Bale Grist Mill’s Annual Pioneer Christmas was children engaged in activities without their cell phones. In fact, the only people looking at their phones were adults, and only then to take photos of the children.
That’s because visitors at Bothe-Napa State Park on Saturday, Dec. 8 were transported back to the 1850s and 1860s, when the Christmas season was largely a home oriented celebration of family. Country folk decorated their homes with wild berries, evergreen boughs, fruits and nuts, and homemade paper decorations. A tree might be brought into the house and decorated with berries, nuts, oranges, candies or homemade trinkets. Gift giving was not yet an important part of the season. When given, gifts were usually homemade.
Those engaging in activities were using their hands and imaginations to create homespun arts and crafts. Children were rapt as they strung popcorn and cranberries, poked lemons with scented cloves, folded origami for decorations, and practiced calligraphy by dipping pens in inkwells.
A couple of young lads were even seen competing very ardently in a board game of checkers.
Outside, young muscles were tested by hand-making rope. Cutting logs, and using a shaver saw were also a challenge, under the expert guidance of Bothe-Napa Valley State Park volunteer Tyler Beach.
The attendance at this year’s event was larger than usual, said Jessica Ardizzone, from Napa Open Space District, which organized the event. The yearly event has been going on so long volunteers couldn’t pin an exact date, but Ardizzone said at least since the late 1970s.