If you feel like walking in the dark … the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District has planned a night hike, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, on the Oak Hill Mine Trail. Come see the Napa Valley under the light of the nearly full moon. Meet at the base of the Oat Hill Mine Trail, at the intersection of Silverado Trail and Highway 29.
In February, the district will host its Third Saturday Hike at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 with a geology hike on the Mt. Saint Helena Trail, starting at Robert Louis Stevenson State Park. The group will meet at the trailhead parking lot, some 7.5 miles north of the intersection of Silverado Trail and Highway 29. The hike will be to an overlook facing south toward Calistoga and the Bay Area.
Attendees will learn about the volcanism of the area, the source of the hot springs, the quicksilver mining of northern Napa County and will stop at the site where Robert Louis Stevenson and his wife Fanny honeymooned in 1880.