The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County invite the community to join them for a public gardening workshop, “Successful Spring & Summer Vegetables.”
This workshop will be held on Saturday, March 9, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. This workshop will also be held on Sunday March 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville.
UC Master Gardeners of Napa County will help home gardeners learn what they need to successfully produce spring and summer vegetables from seeds and plant starts. In addition to growing basics and hands-on activities, our program includes watering, fertilizing, and harvesting tips, with a dash of UC IPM for pest and disease control. Delight in growing your own vegetables and savoring them at harvest.
Registration is preferred, space is limited. Fees are non-refundable and non-transferable unless class is cancelled. For the Napa session, there is a charge of $5 per person. Register online at http://ucanr.edu/2019growveggies. For the Yountville session, there is a charge of $14 per person ($12 for Yountville residents). Register online at www.townofyountville.com. For additional information, call the UCCE office at 707-253-4221. Upvalley and American Canyon residents can call toll-free at 877-279-3065.