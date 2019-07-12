The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County invite the community to join them for a public gardening workshop, “Cool Season Veggies.” This workshop will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa.
Create your own garden-to-table movement by growing vegetables that thrive in colder weather. From familiar lettuces to exotic Asian greens, from carrots to sugar snap peas, discover a multitude of choices for fall, winter, and early spring dining. This hands-on workshop provides the essential growing tips that will guide home gardeners every step of the way… from planning and planting to harvest for your table.
There is a charge of $5 per person for this workshop. Registration is preferred, seating is limited. Fees are non-refundable and non-transferable unless the workshop is canceled. Register online at http://ucanr.edu/2019coolseasonveggies. For additional information, please call (707) 253-4221. Upvalley and American Canyon residents can call toll-free at (877) 279-3065.