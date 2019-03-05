The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County invite the community to join them for a public gardening workshop, “Growing Tasty Tomatoes.” This workshop will be held on Saturday, April 6, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Avenue, Napa. This workshop will also be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville.
Join the experienced UC Master Gardener tomato growers for tips and tricks about cultivating perfect homegrown tomatoes. We will cover the latest research about tomato cultivation and care. New and heritage tomato varieties will be discussed so you have the knowledge to grow delicious and beautiful tomatoes in your own garden and in containers. Discover how growing America’s favorite garden fruit is fun, easy, and a good way to obtain healthy food for you and your family.
Registration is preferred, space is limited. Fees are non-refundable and non-transferable unless class is cancelled. For the Napa session, there is a charge of $5 per person. Register online at http://ucanr.edu/2019tomatoes. For the Yountville session, there is a charge of $15 per person ($12 for Yountville residents). Register online at http://www.townofyountville.com. For additional information, call the UCCE office at 707-253-4221. Upvalley and American Canyon residents can call toll-free at 877-279-3065.