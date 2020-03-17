UPDATED: Things to Do in Calistoga and Napa County mostly canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Editor's Note: Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, events are subject to cancellation. Please check with event organizers for the latest information.
UPCOMING IN MARCH/APRIL
BUCK CLOSES CAMEO CINEMA -- Cameo Cinema owner Cathy Buck announced Tuesday she was closing the theater for the next few weeks. She'd previously planned to keep the theater open but limit sales to 40 tickets per screening.
"As the steward of this beloved theater, I have been entrusted with the care and nurturing of our gathering place," Buck said. "I have done everything possible to safeguard the well-being of my staff, volunteers and patrons, but it is clear to us that now is the time to follow the medical evidence and guidance from all levels of government that we can slow the progress of the virus by gathering less in groups." Info: CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
NAPA'S BLUE NOTE REMAINS OPEN — According to a note on their website, Blue Note Napa is currently open and is taking precautions in light of the coronavirus, COVID-19. It is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Sean Carscadden Trio (March 19); Eric Darius (March 20-21); Tony Saunders (March 22); Half Measures (March 25); Peter Harper (March 26); Morgan James (March 27-28); and Masters of Hawaiian Music (March 29). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
RIANDA HOUSE CANCELS PROGRAMS — All programs at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center have been canceled for the week of March 15-21.
LINCOLN THEATER CLOSES — Because of coronavirus concerns, Lincoln Theater will close both the administrative offices and the box office from March 17-24. Lincoln Theater is working with its partners to reschedule most events through April 20. For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
COMING TO UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA — TThe Uptown Theatre in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. An upcoming event featuring Michael W. Smith on March 20 has been postponed, according to the website. Other events include The Mavericks (April 15); The Wailers (April 24); Boz Scaggs (May 9-10); and David Sedaris (May 14). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
OLE HEALTH'S ¡SALUD! IS CANCELED — According to the website, this event has been canceled. OLE Health was to honor Betty and Andy Beckstoffer for their years of generosity and leadership in the Napa Valley community at its annual ¡SALUD! Celebration on Saturday, March 28, at The Estate Yountville. Info, olehealth.org/salud.
NAPA’S NOTORIOUS NIGHTCLUB —UpValley Family Centers hosts its benefit fundraiser “Napa’s Notorious Nightclub” on Thursday, April 30, at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Dance through the decades to the hits that topped the charts and defined generations while belting the lyrics you still know by heart. The evening will feature themed cocktails, door prizes, and a no-host bar. Tickets are $49-$99. Info, upvalleyfamilycenters.org/danceparty.
LUCY LIU ART EXHIBITION CLOSED — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, will be closed to the public at least through March 31. The Museum currently plans to reopen on Wednesday, April 1, with its ongoing exhibition schedule. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
CALISTOGA GARDEN CLUB CANCELED — The Calistoga Garden Club will not meet on Thursday, March 19, at 2 p.m. For more information please call 942-6063 or 942-6768.
AN EVENING OF FLAMENCO POSTPONED — Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes was to bring her latest show, ‘Como el Aire—an evening of Flamenco’, to the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak. St., on Thursday, March 19. The show has been postponed until Tuesday, June 22. Tickets are $24 for adults, $17.50 for students, and $8.50 for children, at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4495148. Call the Art Center at (707) 942-2278.
LUNAFEST WON'T BE HELD — Organizers of the Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise's Lunafest, a traveling film festival designed to champion and support women, will not hold the March 19 event, because of coronavirus concerns.
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
CALISTOGA CAMERA CLUB — The Calistoga Camera Club will not meet for the rest of the month. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — The Calistoga Farmers Market will be closed until at least the end of the month. Call(707) 942-8892 for more.
BLUES GUITARIST ALVON JOHNSON POSTPONED — This event has been postponed for a future date. Alvon Johnson, one of the finest blues vocalists and blues guitarists on the jazz scene today, was to appear in a premier performance at the Tucker Farm Center in Calistoga Saturday, March 21. Call (707) 774-1672 for more.
‘LOCO-MOTION’ FUNDRAISER MOVES ONLINE — The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition’s third annual “Loco-Motion” fundraising event with the theme “Let’s Do It!” as in “Let’s build the Vine Trail!” will now be hosted online for the March 21 event. Info, vinetrail.org/locomotion.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
CALISTOGA COMMUNITY CHORUS — Rehearsals will be suspended starting this week until at least mid to late April. For more information go to calistogaartcenter.org or call 942-2278.
